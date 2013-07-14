To Celebrate Bill Cosby’s First Stand-Up Special In 30 Years, Here’s One Of His Best All Time Bits

Depending on your age, your appreciation for Bill Cosby may vary. Everyone knows him from The Cosby Show, as well they should, but before that sitcom, he’d had a very other TV series (mostly failed), as well as a middling film career. But he was also a stand-up comedian during one of the best eras for stand-up comedians. Unlike Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, and Eddie Murphy, however, Bill Cosby didn’t swear (in fact, Eddie Murphy has an outstanding, hilarious bit on the time Bill Cosby chastised him for using too much profanity that will remind you how funny Eddie Murphy used to be).
Anyway, Cosby hasn’t released a stand-up special in the 30 years since Bill Cosby’s Himself, and that’s a damn shame. The man was brilliant back in the day, and if you listen to Louis C.K.’s bits on kids, you can hear Cosby’s influence all up and down. I used to listen to Himself ON A RECORD PLAYER at least once a week, and curse words or not, that sh*t was funny. On November 24th, Cosby will release Far From Finished on Comedy Central, which will be directed by another comedy legend, Robert Townshend.
To celebrate, let’s look back at my all-time favorite Bill Cosby bit: “Jeffery,” a bit about a kid on an airplane that still stands up 30 years later.
This is the Bill Cosby who raised me by proxy from inside my TV set.
Carlos Mencia just programmed his DVR 4 months in advance
I’ve always been partial to Cosby’s “Hofstra” bit:
[www.youtube.com]
This seems relevant:
[this-is-not-a-fad-site.ytmnd.com]
Bill Cosby is the truth, no matter how crazy he might be on some issues.
And like a lot of comics (Jim Gaffigan immediately comes to mind) that have the “clean” descriptor, they do occasionally swear. One of Cosby’s best bits on Himself, the punchline was him saying to a dude who thinks drugs are good because they enhance who you are and Cosby says “but what if you’re an asshole?”
zeph whomp wheeph whomph puuu-uuush puuu-uuush
weehee whoohoo wheehee whoohoo
He may be a curmudgeon now, but Bill Cosby will always be one of my favorite people.
One of the greatest comedians and story-tellers of all time, who created one of the best and most important TV shows of all time. A truly great man who cares for his family and community and inspires others to do the same.
I can’t believe that people need to be reminded about Delerious and Raw. i feel so old.
Those should be required listened before your 16th birthday.
Eddie was balls-out funny, but really now, the “faggot” jokes sailed the funny train a while back.
Except the Mr. T bit, that’s still gold.
Legend shmegend, he will never be able to live down Leonard Part 6.
Or Ghost Dad.
Everything this white boy from Cascadia knows about black culture he learned from “Fat Albert and The Cosby Kids”
He may have had, in your inimitable words, “a very other TV series (mostly failed),” but I Spy was groundbreaking television and was the first TV drama to cast a black actor in a leading role. Without Cosby and Robert Culp, there would be no Crockett and Tubbs (or Murtaugh and Riggs, or Reggie Hammond and Jack Cates, or Axel Foley and Det. Taggart, or…)
“Himself” should be required viewing for all soon-to-be parents.
My favorite Cosby bit of all time is still “The Chicken Heart”.