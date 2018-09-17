Getty Image

During the Evening Before the Emmys party in Los Angeles on Sunday night, The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett and The Hunt for the Trump Tapes star Tom Arnold reportedly got into a physical altercation. “Mark Burnett just went apesh*t & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain,” Arnold tweeted. “I’m waiting for LAPD.” Police haven’t yet responded to a request for comment, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but Arnold’s lawyer alleged that Burnett “attacked” his client. (The scuffle was quickly broken up by security; both men later entered the party.)

Burnett’s wife, actress and author Roma Downey, also tweeted about the incident, claiming, “Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop.” Arnold responded, “Bullsh*t. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.”

Arnold has claimed that Burnett possesses of hours of tapes of Donald Trump acting inappropriate on the set of The Apprentice, the reality show that arguably made his presidency possible. “Mark Burnett does have a disc with every outtake of The Apprentice,” he said. “I’d like [Burnett] to stand up and say, ‘Actually we had to cut out all the lies and sexual harassment, he’s not really that guy [you saw on the screen].’ The real guy is this other guy.” The president also reportedly uses the N-word and “calls Eric [Trump] the R-word,” Arnold told Jimmy Kimmel. “There’s two people who have never called me a liar about the N-word tape: Donald Trump and Mark Burnett, because they know it’s true.”

Meanwhile, at a recent promotional appearance for his new show, Arnold said, “Mark Burnett says he’s a Christian, and he lets that man do all that bullsh*t, and he let a sexual harasser work on his show.” Arnold also has said he won’t stop digging until the president quits — and that he “doesn’t give a sh*t” about the 40 percent of Americans still standing by him. (Via)

With The Hunt for the Trump Tapes debuting on Viceland on Tuesday, there’s also the possibility that the fight between Arnold and Burnett was a stunt. That doesn’t mean the president won’t tweet about it, though. “[Burnett] called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted last month. “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have.”

But what if the star of The Stupids topples the presidency? How very 2018.