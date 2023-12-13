Netflix is gearing up to drop its second “Netflix is a Joke” fest on comedy fans, and once again, the streamer has a massive all-star lineup. On top of the most high profile comedians in the business like Chris Rock, John Mulaney, and Matt Rife, the festival is also rolling out the stops for an all-star roast of Tom Brady.

Here are the details via The Hollywood Reporter:

Over at The Forum, Netflix will host (and record) what it’s billing G.R.O.A.T., as in The Greatest Roast of All Time, which will center on NFL legend Tom Brady. Much like he did for the old Comedy Central roasts, Jeff Ross will serve as the night’s “Roastmaster General,” and Brady’s “famous friends and frenemies” will gather to light him up as well.

In addition to the roast, the Netflix is a Joke fest will take over The Hollywood Bowl for stand-up sets from Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld as well as Mulaney and Rife. Chris Rock will be nearby hosting “star-studded table reads of his favorite films.”

“This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy, said in a statement. “We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards and building fandoms in the millions. In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)