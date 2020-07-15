If it seems like the people refusing to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the ones wearing the most American flag gear, well, they say a picture’s worth a thousand words (most of those words are expletives written with random %&$#?@! symbols). But Tom Hanks questions the patriotism of these science-ignoring activists.

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hanks, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus back in March, was asked by host Stephen Colbert what it’s like to see people not wearing masks out in public. “Are they Americans? I don’t get it,” he responded, incredulously. “It’s literally the least you can do… [Wear] a mask and wash your hands and try to stay six feet away from a person. Is this impossible now? I think of George Washington’s troops at Valley Forge, you know, if you ask them to wear a mask, they’d love it, because it would keep them a little bit warm.” Take it from America’s Dad: wear a damn mask (and wash your damn hands).

This isn’t the first time the Greyhound star has come after non-mask wearers. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you,” he previously said, calling anyone who doesn’t wear a mask a “p*ssy.” Normally, hearing Tom Hanks use a bad word would make my monocle pop out, but I’ll make an exception here.