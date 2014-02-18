A Town In Arizona Is Being Terrorized By Packs Of Stray Chihuahuas

In a report that seems like it was lifted right out of the public service announcement highlight reel from Talladega Nights, the town of Maryvale, Arizona is currently dealing with a horrifying problem that is forcing many residents to live as prisoners in their own homes. According to My Fox Phoenix, packs of stray Chihuahuas are roaming the streets and actively recruiting other stray dogs to join their mangy gang of rejects, and they’re all barking and pooping like they own the place.
Fortunately, one brave reporter was able to set out for the most important local news story of the year, or maybe just this hour, and he asked all of the questions that need to be asked, like, “How many dogs are there?” That’s a pretty important question, because there doesn’t seem to be an exact number. Some people say 15, while one guy said 12, and all of the pictures they show have just one or three dogs, and I keep laughing because Chihuahuas are the dumbest-looking little dogs ever.
(Buzzkilling update: The local news is full of Chihuahua poop.)
What’s important to remember is that if you’re in the greater Maryvale area and you encounter one of these gangs of street toughs, contact someone immediately and climb the nearest tree. Sure, the lady in the video says to try to contain the dog on your own, but don’t do that unless you are able to trap it in a box with some meat and you have a broom or stick.
This is the weirdest sequel to Beverly Hills Chihuahua.
They are probably the most annoying dogs on the planet, I’d get out my chihuahua-stomping boots and go to work.
Right? How do you not just start punting them? It’s like if my street was overrun with cats that always look scared.
They are like big rodents with parkinsons, I don’t even consider them dogs.
via good ol @darth
how you done did that imbed
Every superhero needs his theme music.
This is literally two minutes from my house. Those dogs are fucking adorable.
If bu adorable you mean “Ugly as sin” Then yeah, sure, adorable.
@ 1:50
Best infestation since the Pawnee raccoons.
Well when dogs are given the right to open carry, this is what happens.
“If you don’t chew Big Red gum, then FUCK YOU.”
HIDE ALL YOUR STUFFED PARROTS (inside joke, but you can guess)
Maryvale isn’t a town in Arizona. It’s a neighbourhood in Phoenix with a population of over 200,000 people.
Little Mexican beasts are running loose in Arizona? Where’s big brave Joe Arpaio and his band of yokel freedom fighters?
+1 Miranda violation.
Was this what Mel Gibson was warning Oksana about?
we really are Florida West.