The Trailer For The Next ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Looks Terrific

There has been plenty of The Walking Dead news out of New York’s Comic Con panel this morning, including the announcement of a season 11 renewal of the original show, the return of Lauren Cohan (who plays Maggie) in season 11, and news that Paola Lázaro has been cast as Princess, a pivotal role in the comics. In those, she is someone Michonne meets on the way to The Commonwealth, and the fact that she’s entering the series in season 10 suggests that the series might complete The Whisperers War before the season is over. (Either that, or she enters earlier as Michonne is leaving the series.)

Meanwhile, a couple of days after revealing the first new images for the still as-yet-untitled The Walking Dead spin-off, AMC has released the trailer for the new show, which is operating under the working title, Monument. As the trailer reveals, the series is set about a decade beyond the apocalypse. Several teenagers are living in a shielded community of less than 10,000 people, largely oblivious to the zombie apocalypse in the outside world. However, they decide to leave their community behind and explore the outside, where they encounter a world completely unfamiliar to them.

The trailer itself has an interesting Friday Night Lights meets the zombie apocalypse feel to it, and it looks and feels like nothing else in The Walking Dead universe. It comes from Scott Gimple and long-time The Walking Dead writer Matt Negrete. The focus is on two young female protagonists played by Aliyah Royale and Alexa Mansour, but it also stars Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella. The series debuts in the Spring.