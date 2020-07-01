During the Texas Senate race in 2018, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, as voiced and performed by SNL legend Robert Smigel, interviewed Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent Ted Cruz, who ended up winning the red state. If you’re still trying to figure out what Cruz meant when he told Triumph, “It wasn’t the Republicans, it was the Democrats that took you into the vet to get fixed,” you’re not the only one.

“I don’t even know exactly what it meant,” Smigel told The Last Laugh podcast, “but it got a huge laugh among everybody around him. And he’s just got a big smile, shoulders are starting to vibrate and he’s nodding and… checkmate. But it turned out it was actually a softball.” Triump’s response: “I support spaying and neutering, just like Trump did to you,” which, to Cruz’s credit, “he actually went, ‘Ahh!’ Like, you got me,” Smigel said. The comedian, who co-wrote the best Happy Madison movie, also shared one of the “crasser” jokes he didn’t make during his interview with the world’s #1 Simpsons fan:

One of the “crasser” jokes that Smigel considered but ditched was something along the lines of, “When Trump hugged you at the rally… was he technically grabbing another p*ssy?”

You can relive the glory of Triumph dunking on Cruz below.

(Via the Daily Beast)