— The biggest clue came in the final seconds of the episode, and while it didn’t give away the whole ballgame by any stretch, it certainly did clue us into what we suspected: That Mr. Hoyt is involved in the disappearance of Julie (and might be her biological father). Tom found the “pink room,” which is a bunker in the basement of the Hoyt Home. Remember Mary July, aka Julie Purcell, told the street kid she used to hang with that she was a “secret princess … from the pink rooms.”
Behold the pink room:
Knowing that clicks a few pieces into place. We know that Hoyt (or someone working for him) abducted her. We can assume that Lucy was aware of Julie’s abduction (and probably blessed it or participated in it, as a means to give her “a better life” or for money). It also seemingly confirms that Lucy wrote the ransom note, designed to give Tom some closure. We can also assume that Will’s death was both a separate event and that Lucy could not survive the guilt.
Mr. Hoyt, by the way, will be played by Michael Rooker.
Nice article but: “We know that Hoyt (or someone working for him) abducted her.” You are assuming she was abducted.
What if the Attorney General is the man Julie is talking about in the phone call? She said the man on the TV acting like her father. What if she know him from visits to the pink room? Hoyt allows him in there for nefarious visits. That’s way he pushed for everything to be on Woodard and close the case. He knew what Hoyt was up to. And maybe, just maybe, he was the one who killed Will? Julie said in the call “I don’t know what he did with him. We left him resting.”
It has been apparent that Hays kills (maybe with help maybe not) Harris for a bit now. In one of 2015 Hays’ “hallucination” or “vision” sequences he is surrounded by a bunch of people that all look like viet cong (or North Vientamese) soldiers except for one guy hanging his head while standing there wearing a suit. That was Harris, he and the Vietnam soldiers are all people Hays has killed.
Woodard was standing in the back, or alternatively those were only the people that Hays feels he murdered and Woodard does not count.
What did I miss that people suspect Roland is gay?
I assume the author meant Harris.
A friend at work said the same thing about Roland. He thought he and Tom had an affair.