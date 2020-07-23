When Simon Pegg and Nick Frost get together, hilarity tends to ensue. We’re talking Spaced, we’re talking Shaun of the Dead, we’re talking Hot Fuzz, we’re talking The World’s End, we’re talking… Paul, I guess? I remember laughing once or twice. But everything else? Very good to great, including the pair’s recent Shaun of the Dead-inspired coronavirus PSA, which is why I’m excited for their new show, Truth Seekers.

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy-horror series follows a group of part-time paranormal investigators who “are on the cusp of something here, a gateway between worlds,” as Frost says in the trailer above. Interestingly, we see a lot of his character, but not much of Pegg. He was probably busy thinking about going into space with Tom Cruise.

Here’s more.

[The supernatural team] stakes out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel. Their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race.

Truth Seekers, which also stars Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, and Susan Wokoma, premieres on Amazon Prime Video later this year. The poster is below.