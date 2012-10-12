TREND ALERT: Popular Tumblrs Are Being Turned Into Television Shows

ATTENTION ASPIRING TELEVISION-TYPES: Take all your spec scripts and original pitches, print them out, and throw them straight into the garbage. The hot new trend in Hollywood is
spec script Twitter. We have to adapt just like everybody else.”
Wow! What a day to be alive! Why, just look at this hip, fresh twist on an age-old story…
NBC has put in development F*ck I’m In My Twenties, a half-hour comedy project based on the Tumblr blog of 24-year-old Emma Koenig, which also has spawned a book. The project, from BermanBraun and Universal Television, chronicles a woman’s experience as a twentysomething living in the big city. It will reflect the reality today’s generation is facing post-graduation as does Koenig’s blog, which consists of hand-drawn musings (like the one on left) about the plight of today’s millennials. It has drawn comparisons to the TV show of another twentysomething female creator, Lena Dunham’s Girls. [Deadline]
… and this rags-to-riches tale of Hollywood fame:
This is a story that would inspire all the hard-working, underpaid assistants in Hollywood. Five months ago, one of them started a Hollywood Assistants Tumblr blog where assistants share their grievances, illustrating them with snippets from movies and TV shows. Now she has sold a TV comedy to CBS inspired by the blog, which has Fred Savage attached to direct and executive produce. The blog’s creator had vowed to remain anonymous until she sold a TV project, so we can now reveal her identity — Lauren Bachelis. Bachelis will write and serve as supervising producer on the project, titled 20-Nothings, which revolves around five over-educated 20-nothings living in Los Angeles who do whatever it takes to achieve their Hollywood dreams. [Deadline]
Talk about hot trends! So, remember everyone, that little
tweet post you sent out last night when you got home from the LCD Soundsystem Black Keys concert could be your big break. After all, it’s 2010 2012. It’s practically the future.
I remember reading a horrible romance novel called Thirtynothing one time when I was bored. I assume 20-Nothing is going to be worse than that.
WG BEHIND-THE-SCENES: I literally Googled ‘hip new bands’ while writing the last paragraph. Because I am 500 years old.
You could have typed “The Marble Ocelots” and I would have gone “NEVER HEARD OF THEM, EITHER” because I’m 600 years old, I guess. Or I just listen to the raps music and don’t care about bands, either way.
My first 5 results are articles from 2009, 2008, 1995, 2008 and 2006. Hip!
Also, I’d watch a WG BEHIND-THE-SCENES show, but obviously only if all the writers lived in a house together.
I learn about new bands from video games and car ads. That said, the car ad with the orange dildo creature from Yo Gabba Gabba did point me towards The Heavy and “The House That Dirt Built”, which is a damn near perfect album.
Here’s my Tumblr show pitch: A bunch of unoriginal teenage assholes reblog the same shit from Reddit repeatedly while telling people to ask them questions, because they have ideas and opinions. *holds out hand*
Here’s hoping that my popular pretty girl tumblr, “Hot Bitch Poster,” will be made into a Lifetime movie starring Jennifer Beals and a bunch of skanky girls from the local Vixens club.
Wasn’t that show Shit my Dad Says with Shatner the same concept? And also if that’s all it takes to pitch a show I need to switch careers.
So NBC can take up stupid crap like tumblr based shows, but Community and other past greats are totally snubbed…
“Community” won’t be seen tonight so we can bring you the new “Full House!” Also I think NBC would take anything in an attempt to bring their ratings up.
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit. If there’s anything worse than Girls, it’ll be shows trying to piggyback off Girls.
my first thought as well.
I’d rather watch a show about a guy who blogs about TV and makes frequent references to Saved by the Bell. In his spare time he’s a Puppy Lawyer. He also has a corgi named Old Dirty Barkster.
Would watch this until my eyeballs fell out, then would listen to it until my ears fell off, then would still have the TV on that show’s channel.
I hope you like episodes about reheating leftover pasta.
If the episode has a 90s R&B soundtrack, then yes.
I’m pretty dismayed by this idea of turning Tumblr’s into shows.
That said, if they figure how to get “Fuck Yeah, Brazilian Girls” past the network sensors, I’ll change my position quickly.*
*That’s what she said
I’d be furious if I weren’t so jealous.
I don’t understand what the “plight of today’s millennials” is. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go complain to the Barista that their Wi-Fi is spotty
It’s easy to be confused, what with a generation facing no job prospects and enormous college debt, so to clarify, the plight of today’s millennials is the spoiled spawn of rich assholes whining about all the opportunities they have.
Tumblr The Movie [www.youtube.com]
I’m a 20 something with a college degree, a shitty job, and crippling debt. Give me a show.
Are you willing to do butt stuff? That’s the clincher.
“The Clencher”, a show about a 20-something with a college degree, shitty job, crippling debt and he does butt stuff.
“Howard, you’ve done it again!”