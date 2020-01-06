The TV Shows And Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2020

Below, members of the Uproxx staff have identified some of things we’re looking forward to from TV and film this year. We’ve got triumphant returns and sad goodbyes and Tom Hanks with both a robot and a dog. That’s some range. And this list doesn’t even come close to covering everything. There is so much content coming this year. Too much content, probably. But it’s an attempt to highlight a few goodies, which is at least a start. That has to count for something.

Well, look at that. It’s 2020. This means a number of things. It means we get an extra day of February, it means we’re about to get bombarded with 11 months of political commercials and attack ads, and it means we have lots of new shows and movies to look forward to. Hey, one out of three ain’t bad, as long as we’re grading on a pretty generous curve, which we are.

THE TV SHOWS WE’RE LOOKING FORWARD TO

The boys and/or robots are back in town

Better Call Saul, Fargo, and Westworld all took 2019 off and all of them are coming back at some point in 2020. That’s great news. It’s great news in very specific ways for each show, too. It’s great to have Better Call Saul back because that show rules. It’s great to have Fargo back because Fargo also rules and because this new season will feature Chris Rock and Timothy Olyphant (and Olyphant’s character is named Dick “Deafy” Wickware). And it’s great to have Westworld back because that show is just completely insane. I remember almost nothing about the second season and I recapped every episode. It’s a blast.

That’s the point, really. Television is just more fun — and more interesting and more unhinged — when these shows are on. I missed them a lot last year. I’m glad to have them back. I missed all my crime boys and/or robots. — Brian Grubb

The potential — possible? — return to standup by Jon Stewart

I know Jon Stewart’s eventual return by way of an HBO stand-up special isn’t going to save the world, but it might give fans an hour of sanity, and that’s something. Also, I think it’s a mistake to assume that we’re going to exclusively get the Daily Show version of Jon Stewart. Never forget leather jacket-clad Stewart, America’s cool comedy boyfriend. Much as I (and many others) would love to see Stewart take a stick of dynamite to the freshly renovated bullshit mountain (it’s got gold toilets now!), don’t be surprised if Stewart passes on the chance to seeth for an hour and, instead, mixes things up a little, bashing on both the politics of the moment and the weirdness of modern life. Whatever path he takes, though, it’ll be a welcome return to one of our most clever observers.

— Jason Tabrys

Some sad but much-deserved swan songs

Maybe it’s because I’m writing this as “WWIII” is the number one trending topic on Twitter, but instead of getting excited for any new shows in 2020, I’m focused on what’s coming to an end. The Good Place and BoJack Horseman both return for the second half of their respective final reasons, followed by GLOW, Corporate, The 100, Fresh Off the Boat, Modern Family, and Homeland (yes, Homeland is still on) later this year. Criminal Minds is also wrapping up after well over 300 episodes. Please check on your parents. They’re devastated. — Josh Kurp

A swan song for a show that was just starting to get its due

If 2019 taught us anything, it’s that Hollywood has a bad track record when it comes to ending beloved stories on screen. Am I jaded after suffering through the season finale of Game of Thrones and a lackluster final installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy? Sure, but there’s still a spark of hope that Schitt’s Creek will do what others before it could not. I want weddings and karaoke ballads and wigs — god, do I want more wigs — but mostly I want to see these characters we’ve fallen in love with over the past five seasons get the endings they deserve. And because Dan Levy is Dan Levy, I think that’ll happen. — Jessica Toomer

Marvel TV making moves

The MCU TV shows will be full of Easter eggs, so get ready, and it pains me to admit that although I’m looking forward to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that one seems like pure buddy-comedy comfort food with few surprises in store. Whereas Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s repairing feels like a true preview of what Kevin Feige promised would be unexpected new horizons for the Marvel Studios characters. This looks like an honest-to-god homage to The Dick Van Dyke Show, something that we clearly do not expect a couple of Avengers. Also, Randall Park and Kat Dennings will make their MCU return with Kathryn Hahn as a meddling neighbor. Although this may all be due to time travel, this is still a trip I wanna take. — Kimberly Ricci

Our profane king returns

It seemed like a big deal when Armando Iannucci — creator of Veep and, more importantly, The Thick of It and its spin-off movie In the Loop — swore off political satire in the wake of Trump. On the other hand, good for him! Trump jokes are easy, and besides, Iannucci has always had bigger fish to fry. From co-creating Steve Coogan’s eternally boobish Alan Partridge to the sickly funny The Death of Stalin, Iannucci has always been drawn to understanding — then mocking — those who make life miserable for everyone else. From the trailers, Iannucci’s latest HBO romp appears to concern a doomed space cruise ship whose fate is in the hands of a penny-pinching NASA. Even if it winds up less cutting (or even less funny) than previous Iannuccis, it’s still an Iannucci, and since he recently turned Dickens’ whopping doorstop David Copperfield into a movie that runs just under two hours, it’s clear he can do anything. — Matt Prigge

Reese and Kerry coming to Hulu

Celeste Ng is one of the best novelists of her generation (or any generation), and Little Fires Everywhere is a brilliant and riveting family drama, ripe for adaptation by the right people. Lynn Shelton in the director’s chair, and Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the lead roles (along with Rosemarie Dewitt and Joshua Jackson in supporting roles) are the exact right people. Little Fires Everywhere arrives on Hulu in March, and it has the potential to be clean up in awards season. — Dustin Rowles

Awkwafina: The Show

The Farewell was so wonderful that basically I’ll watch anything in which Awkwafina plays someone who resides in a New York borough. This will not be the same character, Billi, which is made clear in the show’s title. But Awkwafina has shown her characters can be funny while displaying a remarkable depth, which sometimes isn’t obvious with Comedy Central shows. Giving her the keys to a comedy is a no-brainer at this point, and the chance to see Bowen Yang outside of his current SNL pigeonhole is exciting, too. There’s a lot of talent at play here, and it feels safe to expect something great. — Ryan Nagelhout

THE MOVIES WE’RE LOOKING FORWARD TO

Vroom vroom

The thing I like about the Fast & Furious franchise is that there’s almost no way to screw it up. These movies have been big/dumb/loud neon action for almost two full decades and they just keep adding people to the cast to make it all bigger and louder. Helen Mirren is the Fast & Furious movies now. Helen Mirren! She plays Jason Statham’s mom! Vanessa Kirby plays Jason Statham’s sister, which means Helen Mirren plays Vanessa Kirby’s mom. John Cena is in there for this new movie, shocking the majority of the general public who assumed he had been in these movies for years already.