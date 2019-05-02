Paramount Pictures

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie just might be getting some last-minute edits thanks to the loud outcry of opposition from fans a few months ahead of the titular character’s film debut. The blue rodent in red hightop sneakers that loves to go fast is a video game mainstay, and he’s slated to make his CGI appearance in theaters on November 8th of this year. However, many fans have already had enough of Sonic’s look.

Here’s one of the latest posters for the movie, which gives you an idea for what Sonic will look like in the film.

Gotta go FAST! Check out the new poster for Sonic The Hedgehog, in theatres this November! Watch the new trailer now: https://t.co/NbITGxavhF pic.twitter.com/bZ66lRUNe2 — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 30, 2019

The reaction to every bit of Sonic movie news has been critical at every turn. Fans did give positive reviews of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, A.K.A Eggman, who looks like a compelling villain while also paying homage to the character from the games. Yet Sonic’s look has been derided since the very beginning, from back when it was just a look at his legs, to the decision to give him two eyes.

Those associated with the movie, including Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the film, pleaded with fans to be patient. And as recently as two days ago, the studio released a new trailer for the movie with the same version of Sonic, worrying some of the game character’s biggest fans.