AMC

Major Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead

It is almost impossible in this day and age to pull off a character death that is truly a surprise to everyone. With people hovering around sets, casting notices, leaks on forums, scores of speculative blog posts, and foreshadowing clues without a hint of subtlety, viewers are usually able to anticipate big character deaths and prepare for them.

That was decidedly not the case in tonight’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Good Out Here,” where one of the series original characters was shot and killed by a 12-year-old girl named Charlie. Character deaths this surprising are so few and far between, the only times I can remember being as surprised as this was when Josh Charles was killed off of The Good Wife or Billy (Gil Bellows) died unexpectedly in Ally McBeal way back in 2002.

But it’s true. Nick Clark, aka, “Junkie Johnny Depp,” is gone. There is no ambiguity about it. He was killed in the final seconds of the episode in a scene so unexpected that many viewers probably didn’t realize what was happening until Nick had already expired.

In my brain, it registered like this: