The final episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt were held back by Netflix in a split-season approach, but the time will soon arrive for the effusive heroine to take her final lap (though a movie may eventually follow). After a magic-filled teaser, the star-studded last six episodes get the full trailer treatment above. Kimmy’s gearing up to finally save the world, authoring a book and literally dropping the mic at one point, all while Titus Andromedon, Jacqueline, and Lillian move toward their own personal brands of success. The guest stars in this final batch of episodes are especially delightful and include Zachary Quinto in a lecherous yet ultimately life-affirming role. And yes, that’s The Punisher‘s Jon Bernthal rubbing his own chest while creeping on Titus at around 0:40.

The trailer also hints at Kimmy’s evaluation of where her life has arrived and previews an excellent Sliding Doors-themed episode where alternate paths for each of the characters are explored, particularly regarding what would have happened if Kimmy could have avoided those 15 years in a bunker. Ultimately in this season, Kimmy decides to finally prioritize herself above helping others — a novel concept for anyone, but especially for an emotional sponge like the Tina Fey-created main protagonist. Jon Hamm’s felonious, fake-doomsday reverend/mad DJ also gets kicked in the groin while dressed as a Santa devil, so the zany mood of the series shall not be lost.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s final bow will stream on Netflix on Jan. 25th.