UPROXX 20: Dr. Jan Pol Would Choose Paul Harvey Over Twitter Any Day

Dr. Jan Pol is a veterinarian best known for starring in NatGeo’s The Incredible Dr. Pol, a reality show that follows Dr. Pol — billed by the network as “America’s favorite vet” — as he runs his veterinary practice in rural Michigan — the show airs each Saturdays at 9pm EST. After growing up on a dairy farm in the Netherlands, Dr. Pol attended veterinary school at Utrecht University and moved to the U.S. shortly after graduating in 1970 and established a practice of his own. He is the author of the book, Never Turn Your Back on an Angus Cow: My Life as a Country Vet.

Dr. Pol was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

AN ARNOLD PALMER BECAUSE USUALLY I AM THE ONE DRIVING HOME.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

TWITTER, WHAT CAN YOU LEARN IN 20 WORDS OR LESS? I MISS PAUL HARVEY IN THE MORNING.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING THE NEW SEASON OF 24 WITH MY WIFE DIANE. IT’S A GREAT SHOW TO WAIT AND WATCH ALL AT ONCE.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

I REALLY ENJOY ANYTHING FROM THE FAR EAST — THAI, CHINESE, KOREAN — BUT I REALLY LOVE INDONESIAN.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I WAS BORN IN 1942, SO VISITING WEBSITES ON A REGULAR BASIS IS NOT MY THING. MY FINGERS ARE TOO BIG TO BE A REALLY GOOD TYPER.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

CALL ME OLD FASHIONED BUT I LOVE THE FEELING OF VINYL BETWEEN MY FINGERS. YOU HAVEN’T HEARD THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS SING “ENCHANTED MELODY” UNTIL YOU’VE HEARD IT ON A 45.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

I’D LIKE TO PUNCH VLADIMIR PUTIN, BECAUSE I HATE BULLIES.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

IS THERE A DR. POL MEME? THERE SHOULD BE.

9. Dogs or cats?

I’LL TREAT THEM BOTH AND LOVE THEM THE SAME.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I SAW JOHNNY CASH AND JUNE CARTER PERFORM IN PORT HURON, MICHIGAN. MAN I CAN STILL HEAR THE MAN IN BLACK SING WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

THIS YEAR MY FAMILY WILL BE RECEIVING A COPY OF MY NEW BOOK, “NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON AN ANGUS COW: MY LIFE AS A COUNTRY VET.” A SIGNED COPY OF COURSE.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

YOU KNOW PEOPLE DO NICE THINGS FOR ME ALL THE TIME. IT’S NOT ALWAYS THE BIGGEST GIFTS OR GESTURES THAT CAN IMPACT YOU EITHER. SOMETIMES A SIMPLE SMILE OR PAT ON THE BACK IS WHAT YOU NEED TO PULL YOU THROUGH A HARD DAY.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

MY SON SAYS THAT I SHOULD BE HONORED TO BE PARODIED ON EITHER ONE. THOUGH MY GRANDCHILDREN FEEL STRONGLY THAT IT SHOULD BE FAMILY GUY.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

FIND A NICE SECLUDED BEACH, SUN BATHE, SWIM, AND READ.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

ANY SEAN CONNERY BOND FILM, AND THE NEW DANIEL CRAIG ONES AS WELL.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

THE WORLD CUP IS ON, AND I WILL BE ROUTING FOR THE DUTCH NATIONAL TEAM AND TEAM USA.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I WAS ON MY FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN UTRECHT IN THE NETHERLANDS. WE FOUND A GEM OF AN INDONESIAN RESTAURANT CALLED KOTARDIA. ON A COLLEGE STUDENT’S BUDGET IT WAS PROBABLY A LITTLE TOO EXTRAVAGANT, BUT I WILL REMEMBER THAT MEAL FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. I STILL HAVE THE GLASSES THAT THEY LET US TAKE AS A TOKEN OF THE EVENING.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

I DON’T GET TO THE THEATER VERY MUCH. I THINK THE LAST FILM DIANE AND I SAW WAS “FACING THE GIANTS” WAY BACK IN 2006.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

THIS MIGHT SHOW MY AGE, BUT I REALLY HAD A THING FOR DORIS DAY.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I’D FIRE UP THE GRILL AND THROW ON A COUPLE OF STEAKS. NOTHING FANCY, JUST SIMPLE GOOD HOME COOKING.

Here’s a scene from the current season of The Incredible Dr. Pol...

