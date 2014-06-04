UPROXX 20: Michael Ian Black Is A Taco Bell & 24-Hour Diner Kind Of Guy

Michael Ian Black is an actor/writer/comedian/director probably best known for his TV roles in The State, Stella, Viva Variety, and Ed, his work in films like Wet Hot American Summer, and his pop culture wisecracking on various VH1 shows. The Chicago native who grew up in New Jersey is also the author a children’s book titled, Chicken Cheeks. Currently, Michael is the spokesperson for a new campaign by Klondike that features him telling animated bedtime stories.

Michael was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

I order him to surrender. If he does, I declare the bar to be my personal sovereign nation.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Whoever is saying the most offensive things on any given day.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Past episodes of Turn, the new AMC show about Revolutionary War spies.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Probably 4 hardshell Taco Supremes from Taco Bell and a Dr. Pepper.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I spend too much time on the Futurology subreddit on Reddit.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Any song I really like I try not to listen to too much so I don’t get sick of it. Also, I tend to dislike repeating music too much, anyway. I prefer to find new stuff.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

The first character in the 80’s video game Punch-Out. His name was “Glass Jaw Larry” or something.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Currently fond of the baby pumping his fist.

9. Dogs or cats?

Torn: 50/50.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Fugazi. 1989. Maxwell’s in Hoboken, NJ.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Probably any of my children’s books just because I have a bunch of them laying around.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Conceived me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Neither. I don’t watch animation in general. If I do, it’s “The Simpsons.”

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Probably sit at a poker table all day speaking to nobody, not moving, not even getting up to pee.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Miller’s Crossing.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

Shamefully, the Yankees.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My wedding night. We didn’t eat during the reception but afterwards we ordered take-out Reubens from an all-night diner. Best meal of my life.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Went with my son to see some superhero movie. I can’t even remember what. Something with some dude wearing a cape.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Molly Ringwald, obviously.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Eel?

Here’s one of Michael’s Klondike spots that was released today…

