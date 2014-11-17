UPROXX 20: Tommy Savas Is Not Convinced That Cats Aren’t Communists

Tommy Savas is an actor perhaps best known for his portrayal of AJ Soprano’s high school friend Xavier on The Sopranos. Additionally, you may have seen Savas in guest-starring roles on shows like Arrested Development, House, Justified, Cold Case and CSI: New York. Currently, he’s starring opposite Katherine Heigl in the new NBC series, State of Affairs, which premieres tonight at 10pm EST.

Tommy was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

A club soda with lime. I’m honestly not much of a drinker. Snooze fest, I know.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Conan O’Brien. The daily gems that that man delivers to the world via twitter are such treats.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

American Horror Story: Freak Show and the latest episode of American Dad. Oh and of course Family Guy – classic!

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Being that I’m an Italian from Jersey I would have to say my mother’s Rigatoni with meatballs. I challenge you to find a better meatball!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I’m a big fan of theCHIVE and being that it is ‘the season’ of course I check my fantasy football pages narcotically – every five seconds! :)

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

That mother effer’ who broke my sister’s heart. You know who you are!

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Honestly I have a pretty depraved sense of humor, so I don’t think my favorite meme is one I can mention. :)

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs for sure! I’m still not convinced that cats aren’t communist spies that are here to watch our every move.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Sigur Ros at the Hollywood Bowl. I’m not the most spiritual person but that concert definitely was some next level sh*t.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

A book called The Hottest State by Ethan Hawke. It’s one of my favorites. It was a book that was given to me by a close friend and a story that reflects my life very well.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I’d have to say it was when my two big brothers stood up for me in a school yard fight. Lesson to anyone reading – it’s not cool to be a bully and of course there is nothing more important than family.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Look back up – obviously Family Guy. That Seth MacFarlane is hilarious.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Kick it off with some dim sum in Chinatown followed by a massage at a shady parlor and to top it off a movie. Of course, in the company of good friends. :)

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Truman Show. I have probably already seen it 100 times and could watch it 100 more, easily.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

The New York Giants. Nobody f*cks with the Boys in Blue.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My last trip to New York, I ate at Carbone in Greenwich Village. I didn’t know it was possible to do what they did with food. If you have the opportunity eat there – it will knock your socks off!

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Interstellar. That Christopher Nolan knows how to make some heavy ass sh*t.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Kirsten Dunst. Those pigtails in Jumanji drove me crazy.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

What do you think, my mother’s meatballs. Nobody can resist my Mother’s balls (of meat)!

