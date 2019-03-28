‘Veep’ Is Back For One Last Dance, Just When We Need It Most

HBO

Political comedy has a real Tales of Two Cities conundrum right now. It’s the best of times because there has never been more to skewer or more outlets to skewer it from. It’s also the worst of times because we’ve lost most of the nuance. Almost everything falls into two categories, really. The first is people explaining things straight into the camera with a computer-generated box over their shoulder that provides context and zingers. The second is people yelling straight into the camera with such force that you worry the sound waves might crack the lens. Everyone is very earnest and very concerned and they just need to tell you these things so much. Comedy has become the news. The news has become comedy. It’s a whole thing.

This is fine, mostly. There’s certainly a place for each of those things and, when done well (Seth Meyers doing “A Closer Look,” Samantha Bee’s righteous fury, John Oliver’s deep dives), they can add something to the discourse that is very much welcome in very chaotic times.

They do suck up a lot of oxygen, though, these explanations of current events and pleas for sanity. They crowd out the more subtle takes on politics, the ones that come at things from an angle instead of head-on. It’s not the biggest problem we have right now. Not even close. But it is one of many reasons I’m excited to have Veep back for one last dance.

Here is Veep, in short, for those who need background or a refresher: Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Selina Meyer, a nakedly ambitious politician who starts the series as Vice President and ebbs and flows into and out of power as things progress. She is surrounded by a team of conniving and/or hapless staffers who have one eye on her interests and one on their own. It is fast like 30 Rock and mean like Succession and profane like… actually, no show is in Veep’s category when it comes to profanity. It has turned cussing into a fine art, with flair and gusto and insults like “Jolly Green Jizz-Face” flying around, the latter of which was delivered to Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons), a gangly human subreddit who is himself responsible for one of the funniest and most profane moments on the show.