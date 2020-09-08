Adult Swim
‘The Venture Bros.’ Creator Jackson Publick Says The Show Has Been Cancelled After Seven Seasons

Adult Swim’s The Venture Bros. has had an odd life, premiering 17 years ago but in that time only doing 81 episodes spread out over seven seasons. (At times it’s felt like the terminally truant Rick and Morty was emulating its “we’ll do it when we want to” approach.) So it almost makes sense that it would have an unusual end: Almost two years after its most recent episode, creator Jackson Publick took to Twitter to confirm fans’ worst fears, namely that it had been cancelled.

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled,” Publick wrote. What’s more, the news isn’t new. “We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You.”

The news was re-confirmed by one of its stars, James Urbaniak, who voiced cost-cutting scientist, inventor, and corporate big wig Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture. “The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote,” the actor wrote. “It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best.”

Like a number of the original run of Adult Swim cartoons, such as Space Ghost and Sealab 2021, The Venture Bros. parodied Hanna-Barbera children’s cartoons from the ‘60s and ‘70s, in its case lifting a lot of its inspiration from Jonny Quest. And like those other shows, it took them in absurd and surreal directions. Its fans were instantly heartbroken.

What is now the last Venture Bros. episode aired on October 7, 2018. It doesn’t appear they’ll be given the chance to give it a proper send-off.

