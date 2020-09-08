Adult Swim’s The Venture Bros. has had an odd life, premiering 17 years ago but in that time only doing 81 episodes spread out over seven seasons. (At times it’s felt like the terminally truant Rick and Morty was emulating its “we’ll do it when we want to” approach.) So it almost makes sense that it would have an unusual end: Almost two years after its most recent episode, creator Jackson Publick took to Twitter to confirm fans’ worst fears, namely that it had been cancelled.

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled,” Publick wrote. What’s more, the news isn’t new. “We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You.”

The news was re-confirmed by one of its stars, James Urbaniak, who voiced cost-cutting scientist, inventor, and corporate big wig Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture. “The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote,” the actor wrote. “It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best.”

So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture! pic.twitter.com/MPMAvWS6Z4 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) September 8, 2020

Like a number of the original run of Adult Swim cartoons, such as Space Ghost and Sealab 2021, The Venture Bros. parodied Hanna-Barbera children’s cartoons from the ‘60s and ‘70s, in its case lifting a lot of its inspiration from Jonny Quest. And like those other shows, it took them in absurd and surreal directions. Its fans were instantly heartbroken.

I’m gonna miss this show. It was my big break into animation and I learned SO much from the team. My skills shot up so quick working alongside such phenomenal artists at Titmouse. I was always a long time fan of Venture Brothers and I’m sad to see it go. pic.twitter.com/UkOOi5s4dq — Amber Blade Jones (@eyecager) September 8, 2020

the venture brothers is as much of an establishment for adult swims programming as aqua teen hunger force or space ghost coast to coast. its upsetting to see a pioneer of serialized adult animation be left without a conclusion to the story it spent nearly two decades cultivating. — austina(annoyed grunt) (@avstinado) September 7, 2020

Venture Brothers did it better than the mcu pic.twitter.com/m3tZZhOkdE — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖗 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖒 (@nekro_surge) September 7, 2020

I guess Venture Brothers is over now. What a fucking show. It helped me through so many hard times, gave me so many laughs, and was the reason my partner and I met. It also became one of the most beautifully drawn cartoons on TV, and I'm so sad to see that go. — 🍄 Mady G. 🍄 END WHITE SUPREMACY NOW 🍄 (@MadyGComics) September 8, 2020

What is now the last Venture Bros. episode aired on October 7, 2018. It doesn’t appear they’ll be given the chance to give it a proper send-off.