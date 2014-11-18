Alfonso Ribeiro’s TV Family From ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Came Out To Support Him On ‘DWTS’

“There’s some great dancers left, but really truly who is the finest dancer? It’s Alfonso.”
-Ricky Schroder
Sometimes you just need a little help from your friends. Dancing With The Stars took a trip down memory lane tonight for Alfonso Ribeiro with appearances from old castmates Tatyana Ali and Karyn Parsons. Despite a serious back injury, Ribeiro was able to push through to next week’s final show. Here he is talking about his start in the industry as a Broadway dancer, which ultimately led to his gig on Silver Spoons and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Listen, it’s nice and all to see Ashley, Hillary and Geoffrey the Butler and I’m glad they’re doing so well but dammit Will Smith, get off your high horse and show up for Carlton would ya! We all need that in our lives. We all need one last “Jump On It” dance.
:D Jeffrey!
Also, sup Tatyana Ali.
She bae.
What happened to Karyn Parsons? She looks like Darlene Love.
You can call Shroeder “Ricky” now? I remember a few years back you might end up spitting out some chiclets if you didn’t refer to him as “Rick”.
His entire Fresh Prince family is gay? Did NOT see that one coming.
Aww, I had totally forgotten about that.
Tatyana Ali is still looking damn good. Maybe if I can get Boyz 2 Men to sing for her, she’ll join my wife and I for…..dinner.
Yep, this totally reminded me that he passed away. Now it’s all dusty in here.
Fun fact: I saw Jeffery the Butler playing King Lear in London this summer. He wandered around in underpants during part of the play. It is an image I will not forget in a hurry.
Oh my…
Like two marbles in a hiking sock. *shudder*