Watch Pat Sajak Nearly Lose His Mind On Some ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestants

We’ve been waiting for Pat Sajak to finally lose it on Wheel of Fortune and boy did he almost do it tonight. During the last spin puzzle, Lee and his buddy Mitch (it’s “best friends week) guessed the letter ‘N.’ There was one up on the board and frankly, with almost nothing there, we thought it would just move on to the next set of contestants.
NOPE!
Lee screamed “RIDING A BROWN HORSE”—which, to be honest, was a spot-on guess for the number of letters. Unfortunately, “riding a brown horse” is a super weird answer, even by Wheel of Fortune standards. It was not correct.
The next set of contestants followed suit by guessing a ‘G.’ Good letter. It was also on the board. Then the woman screamed: “RIDING A WHITE HORSE.”
CUE ANGRY PAT!
If Pat Sajak leaves the set, does Vanna take over? And do they, like, bring a producer on to fill Vanna’s spot? Because, come on, ever since it became “touch screen”, Vanna’s job has become complete nonsense. I mean, she used to turn the letters you guys. That was at least, something.
Anyway, Pat took a chill pill and the answer to the puzzle ended up being “seeing a buddy movie.” Personally, I liked “riding a brown horse” better.
I’d like to think Pat when in the back and rode the dragon before returning. Explains the look and the antics.
Is Warming Glow just link dumps now? “Pat Sajak nearly loses his mind!!!!” Or as it is in reality: Pat Sajak plays up a contestant’s wild guess.
Why are you talking about my golden retriever’s reaction to car rides? And rain. And sunlight. And carpet. And the wall….
I didn’t read the byline until after I read the article and watched the video, and it was incredibly clear that the over reactionary click bait writing belonged to Andy Isaac.
For two people who supposedly like me, you have a weird way of showing it
*kicks rocks
I never once said I like you. (Although generally I do think you’re pretty alright)
I don’t feel like he was angry at all – just goofing around. Can I have my money back?
You guys sound like a bunch of naggers
This is the only good comment on this post.
Everything alright at home Mystik, you’re extra troll-y tonight.
@Mystik Al Lmao
@Andy Isaac stop with the click bate and you won’t find yourself in these situations. Yeah its good for a consistent amount of views. But it means your expendable and when people start avoiding the articles you have written or only rage in your comments section, then you will look back upon the glories of Rome and ask yourself why you didn’t listen to the senate.
But what was the right answer?
“Nnnnng G nnnnn ggggg.”
If only there was *some* way to find out.
…some article written….
……..on Uproxx….
………..above these comments….
So if this stuff friends do together, then you’ve got two sets of friends there who regularly ride a horse together. Not go horseback riding with their own horse. They ride the same horse. At the same time.
I wish they show Vanna legs more often instead of turning on letters
Not bad for 87.
Watching a buddy movie
Pat wasn’t angry, he was just being silly!
shhh don’t tell andy
Thank you for bringing up the “Vanna does nothing” thing, it’s been driving me crazy for years.
I’m old enough to remember when Chuck Woolery had Pat’s job.
You think Vanna does nothing – she’s making $4 million per year for pushing little buttons for the letters!! I want her job if she ever retires! Pat Sajak makes $8M/yr!!
If it wasn’t for their horse, these people would never have gone to college.