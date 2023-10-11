Is the Daredevil reboot okay? On Monday, a report revealed that after reviewing some of the Disney+ version of the Netflix original, which includes some but not all of the original cast (star Charlie Cox included), Marvel brass didn’t like it. They even fired the show’s head writers and directors. Understandably, that’s got some worried about some behind-the-scenes mishegoss afoot, which could result in a greatly inferior product. But Vincent D’Onofrio, the resident Kingpin of both versions, says people need to chill.

Unless you really know what's going there's a chance you could be wrong about this statement.

We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of.

Have some trust my freind, trust. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 11, 2023

After a Doubting Thomas took to X/Twitter to express some skepticism over the retooled Daredevil, D’Onofrio personally stepped in to mollify their concerns. “Unless you really know what’s going there’s a chance you could be wrong about this statement,” the actor wrote. “We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust my friend [sic], trust.”

After said skeptic apologized, likely not expecting one of the show’s stars to respond, D’Onofrio continued to calm their nerves.

Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre- production, production and post.

It's just reported on these days as if it's big news.

It's not.

It's simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right.

It's a constant in this business.

I… — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 11, 2023

“Every cool project I’ve been involved with has evolved constantly during pre- production, production and post,” he wrote. “It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news. It’s not. It’s simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Frankly I’d be worried if we were settling for less.”

Perhaps this Daredevil: Born Again business really is just some typical production-as-usual. Or maybe it’s more severe than that. The Hollywood Reporter reported that showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord had submitted a “legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix version.” Cox didn’t even show up in his skin-tight Daredevil get-up until episode four out of an ambitious 18. So maybe D’Onofrio is right, and this is a mere Mulligan and everyone should keep on keepin’ on.

(Via Collider)