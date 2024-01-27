Vincent D’Onofrio has been playing Wilson Fisk, aka Marvel baddie Kingpin, for nearly a decade, on and off. Even given the “off” part — that is, between when the Netflix iteration of Daredevil was axed and when Kingpin was first resurrected in Hawkeye — that’s a lot of time to stay with a character. It’s such a long time that he wants to give the guy, now on Echo, something new to do — like, say, letting him get Jokerfied.

In a new chat with ComicBook.com (in a bit caught by The AV Club), the beloved actor pitched a “What If…? kind of Fisk story,” referring to Marvel’s show where they hatch alternate universes with very different outcomes for its beloved characters. But instead of something light and fun, D’Onofrio wants something way more grim.

“I would just like to explore him in a, outside of the usual teaming up of villain and superhero. I’d like to see a truly more realistic version, kind of like what they did with the Joker,” he said, referring to the Oscar-winning blockbuster Joker, presumably. “A more interior approach and you know, 10 times darker than anything we’ve done with him before. You know, exploring that would be really interesting.”

Granted, Kingpin is already a fairly complicated character on an already pretty dark show. But sure, a show or movie where he’s front and center, not having to deal with pesky good guy superheroes, allowed to wallow in his own crapulence and/or wrestle with his considerable demons (and yen for Hawaiian shirts) — that does sound kind of alright. Besides, D’Onofrio’s as good an actor as Joaquin Phoenix, so someone at Marvel HQ should listen to him and do this. They did say they were trying to do more one-offs anyway.

