The Weirdest And Scariest Encounters Between ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans And The Cast

Walker Stalker Con bills itself as “not just a convention” filled with The Walking Dead fans, but a unique “meet-up and an opportunity for each guest to come away feeling like they’ve had an amazing experience and have become part of a greater community of zombie lovers.” Maybe that’s what it used to be, but now it’s embroiled in controversy.

On Monday, actor Khary Payton, who plays King Ezekiel on the AMC series, responded to a tweet from Walker Stalker Con’s Twitter account announcing its return to Atlanta in 2020 (it used to be worldwide). “I’m not coming. Norman’s not coming. Melissa’s not coming. Danai’s not coming. Cooper’s not coming. Confirming more,” Payton wrote, referring to his co-stars. “Time to shut this shit down.” He added, “It makes me sad too. Hard to believe something that started off so well could end up this sideways.”

What the heck happened? Lots, actually. The talent reportedly wasn’t getting paid, the CEO stepped down after a “problematic” convention, and star Angel Theory (Kelly) was “verbally assaulted” by a member of the security staff. In his tweet, Payton noted that “we’ll figure out a new conduit to see you guys,” which, despite convention appearances paying extremely well (assuming they actually get paid), isn’t a given. The Walking Dead cast has dealt with weird and scary interactions with fans over the years, and conventions place them in front of thousands of strangers. Most of them are totally normal folks who are there to support their favorite show. But others… Here are some of those encounters, separated into three categories: Biting, Death Threats, and Etc.

Biting

Norman Reedus (Daryl), Vol 1.

“We took a picture [and] she goes, ‘Sometimes I like to pretend that we’re married!’ And to tell you the truth, I was so tired at that point that I didn’t really register that she’d said that. She kinda started to shake like that, and then she went up like this and kinda howled. And then she came down and bit me on the breast, the chest. And howled again. I kind of went, ‘Ow.’ And Michael Rooker [Merle] was there and went, ‘What the f*ck was that?’ And then a couple nice officers tackled her to the ground.” (Via)

Tyler James Williams (Noah)

“I got bit one time. I think it was like, ‘Haha. A joke.’ But it wasn’t funny. [My character] was ripped apart, so I think they thought it would be fun [to] reenact it, maybe? I just did not see it coming. They went in for a hug and bit me on the shoulder.” (Via)

Death Threats

Seth Gilliam (Gabriel)

“It was kind of different for me because it’s unlike any other role that I’ve played. It’s had such an impact on the audience. It took a little getting used to, the death threats, and realizing they were coming from 13-year-old boys in the basement of their Wisconsin home, as opposed to people who were really meaning me harm. That had a profound impact on me, on just how seriously people are involved with the characters in the show.” (Via)

Laurie Holden (Andrea)

“She started getting death threats,” marvels Reedus. ”She came to the set and was freaking out: ‘People want to kill me!’ I was like, ‘Come on.’ And the next day: ‘Norman, I’m terrified. People are threatening my life!’ So [producer] Gale Anne Hurd came to me and said, ‘You’ve got to take a picture with her and say, Hey, we’re buddies. Don’t be mean to her, she’s just playing a part.’ … We took photos together and sent them out to the universe.” (Via)

Josh McDermitt (Eugene)

“Death threats, don’t send me death threats, because I will report all that sh*t to the cops. I’m just sick of it. You can hate Eugene, I don’t care. You can think whatever you want but when you start saying you hope I die, I don’t know if you’re talking about Josh or Eugene. I gotta report that sh*t, so, just don’t be an asshole. And just stop complaining. Just stop complaining about everything on the Internet. Go spend time with your family or friends or loved ones. Get off the Internet. I love you, I do. I love you guys.” (Via)

Austin Amelio (Dwight)

“When I shot Daryl, people were like, ‘I’m gonna burn your house down.’ So I’ve had that sort of stuff.” (Via)

Etc.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Vol. 1

Dear people that think it’s a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door… it’s not a good plan. It’s rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And… you’re being recorded. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 3, 2018

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Vol. 2

“I have people look at me as if I am going to take out a baseball bat and crack them in the head at any given moment, so as much as I kind of like that respect that I get now, or maybe lack thereof, I get a lot of ‘screw yous,’ only not that nice, from across the street. I can see men come up to me and size themselves up, like they are going to take a swing at me because I maybe hurt one of their favorite characters on television, which I always find slightly amusing. And God forbid if I look on social media…” (Via)

Alanna Masterson (Tara)

“Dear Instagram trolls, body shamers, and the men and woman who think it’s ok to comment on my weight: I hope that you don’t have children. And if you do, I hope you teach them about kindness and acceptance. I hope they learn that it isn’t ok to make fun of people or call people names. I hope one day YOU learn what it takes to be a parent. A kind, selfless parent. A working parent. A parent that puts themselves in someone else’s shoes.” (Via)

Norman Reedus (Daryl), Vol. 2

“I am wearing a knee brace right now because a very strong woman lifted me off the ground and twisted my knee. I actually have a knee brace on right now.” (Via)

Most Walking Dead viewers are perfectly good people. But to the fans above: chill out.