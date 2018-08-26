A Brief Look At Where ‘The Walking Dead’ Comics Are In The Present

AMC

The Walking Dead television series will return in October, and when it does, it looks to pick up Robert Kirkman’s source material is at around Issue #127, which is the issue that follows the end of The All-Out War. While the comics and the television series have certainly diverged, the storylines had not shifted that much until the death of Carl Grimes in the television series. Even still, as it stands, the plot hasn’t gotten far off the beaten path: The war is over, Negan is in prison; and the various communities around Alexandria are rebuilding. Maggie is the leader of The Hilltop; Rick is the leader of Alexandria; and Ezekiel is in charge of The Kingdom, same as in the TV series.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the television series and the comics at this point is that Daryl and Carol exist on the TV series (they do not in the comics) and Michonne basically fulfills the role of both Michonne and Andrea in the comics (where Andrea is still alive).

Comic Spoilers

Meanwhile, the comics are currently about 50 issues ahead of the television series, having just published Issue #182. Here’s a very broad, superficial overview of where The Walking Dead stands now. Rick still runs Alexandria; Maggie still runs The Hilltop (along with Jesus); The Kingdom has a new leader; Negan is in the wind (he roams alone, his whereabouts unknown); and Rick’s girlfriend, Andrea, recently died, so Rick is still feeling some grief over that. A rebuilt Sanctuary is still around, too. Meanwhile, Carl lives on The Hilltop. Most of the action in the comics still takes place in and around Alexandria.

However, there is a new and incredibly interesting community called The Commonwealth, introduced about ten issues ago, and which exists in Ohio. It is comprised of a group of settlements that combine into about 50,000 residents. It operates very much like a pre-apocalypse civilization: There’s a sporting arena; an army; and there are even musicians who survived the apocalypse and have become popular in this new civilization.