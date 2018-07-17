What The New Cast Member Might Mean For ‘The Walking Dead’

07.16.18 53 mins ago

There will be a lot of movement in season 9 of The Walking Dead, as it confronts more turnover than it has since the opening season. To sum: Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes is expected to leave; Lauren Cohan’s Maggie will, at the very least, have a reduced role; Norman Reedus’ Daryl will see an expanded role; another major character, Morgan, is now on the spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead; Jadis is now Anne; Jon Bernthal’s Shane will make a return visit; the show will have a new showrunner in Angela Kang; and there’s expected to be at least one time jump.

Add at least one more cast member to that list of changes, as AMC announced today that it will add Tony nominee Lauren Ridloff to the mix. She was nominated for a Tony last year for her lead performance in Children of a Lesser God and, interestingly, Ridloff is also deaf.

Ridloff will also be playing a deaf character in the series. According to EW, she will be playing Connie, “a seasoned survivor deft at using her senses to read people, situations, and trouble. Her character is deaf and uses American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate.”

