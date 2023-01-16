AMC recently revealed their extended plans for The Walking Dead universe, and let’s just say that the zombie-fueled franchise won’t be ending anytime soon. That’s the case despite the O.G. series ending in November 2022 and AMC announcing that Fear The Walking Dead would end with an eighth season.

As such, The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book characters will continue with several spinoffs. One of those will be Daryl In Paris, which is my very bad twist on Emily In Paris but maybe not so far fetched? The series is actually entitled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, but he does (perhaps inconceivably) end up in France. No explanation has been provided for how he commandeered his way across the Atlantic Ocean, but presumably, an answer will surface. Let’s talk about the timing of when this could take place.

First, FTWD will return on May 14 with the first of two blocks. Expect that final season to overlap with the Negan and Maggie spinoff (The Walking Dead: Dead City), which debuts in June 2023. Daryl is up next, and as Comic Book notes, the series really did film in France back in fall 2022. With any luck, we’ll see the younger Dixon brother in Fall 2023.

Next up, AMC will finally pick up with the Rick Grimes show, in which Andrew Lincoln will co-star alongside Danai Gurira as Michonne. Perhaps the ghost of Jesus will interrupt them at some point, but whatever the case, this will happen in 2024. And that will be over five years since Rick Grimes picked up with the helicopter people to launch reports of Rick Grimes movies, which got all hung up by the pandemic, but something better happened: a spinoff series materialized instead. In other words, the undead will keep entertaining for years to come.

