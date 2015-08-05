Charting Rick Grimes’ Descent Into Madness

Rick Grimes, the protagonist of AMC’s The Walking Dead, has made one hard decision after another and committed acts that would otherwise be deemed heinous if every moment weren’t a test of survival. Arguably, though, it was all for the safety of the people he cared about.
From the first episode of the series to now, we’ve seen the former deputy’s moral foundation break down like the flesh of the undead that are constantly after him.
On top of being a survivor and walker-killing machine, though, Rick’s also been known to drop a good speech and the occasional burn. So, to appreciate those moments, here’s a list of Rick Grime’s best lines from The Walking Dead.
The title doesn’t make sense. The “article” is more of a summary of conflicts he’s been in, and in most of these examples he is logical and/or justified.
I wouldn’t classify Rick’s character as a “descent into madness” I would postulate that this is probably what someone who has suffered like Rick has in the show (not to mention the comic) would probably react as we go years into the apocalypse. I think you just gave us a sizzle reel though why Andrew Lincoln should receive some Emmy love.
@Canadian Scott He does need some Emmy love, especially for last season. I’ll be curious to see how they play out the divide between Daryl and him. That should make for some damn good watching.
how about the very last act of the 5th season when he hauls off and straight up shoot that one guy before morgan shows up? or when rick hallucinates his dead wife and best friend? those instances seem a little bit more mad to me