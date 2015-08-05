Charting Rick Grimes’ Descent Into Madness

AMC

Rick Grimes, the protagonist of AMC’s The Walking Dead, has made one hard decision after another and committed acts that would otherwise be deemed heinous if every moment weren’t a test of survival. Arguably, though, it was all for the safety of the people he cared about.

From the first episode of the series to now, we’ve seen the former deputy’s moral foundation break down like the flesh of the undead that are constantly after him.

On top of being a survivor and walker-killing machine, though, Rick’s also been known to drop a good speech and the occasional burn. So, to appreciate those moments, here’s a list of Rick Grime’s best lines from The Walking Dead.