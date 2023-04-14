(Spoilers from The Walking Dead will be found below.)

Out of all the The Walking Dead spinoffs, news of AMC finally being able to move on Rick Grimes (and what he’s been through under CRM control) generated the most fan excitement. However, that response was somewhat muted by some uneventful promotional images but perked up a bit by a bloody photo of Andrew Lincoln posted by Danai Gurira.

Ideally, this spinoff will inform us of how Rick Grimes has been coping for these years away from not only his larger adopted family but, more importantly, Michonne and Judith “Little Ass Kicker” Grimes. He made another terrible decision with a horse and paid the price after Jadis swept him away with the helicopter people, and in The Walking Dead series finale, Michonne set off to find Rick after discovering his possessions. There’s a lot that fans want to learn, in other words, beyond seeing a reunion, and we’re probably not going to receive those answers until 2024. For the moment, however (and via Comic Book), cast member Lesley Ann Brandt is teasing the barest minimum (with emoji intact) on Twitter: “Just read the final episode.”

Just read the final episode. 😱🤐👀 — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) April 13, 2023

Brandt is portraying a character named Pearl Thorne, who is new to the universe. The spinoff will, however, include Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) from both The Walking Dead and The World Beyond. Other than that, everything remains necessarily vague, including from this AMC synopsis:

The series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead‘s Rick and Michonne party arrives in 2024.

