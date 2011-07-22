‘Walking Dead’ Season 2 Trailer: It. Looks. Awesome.

I halted production on Corgi Friday when I saw that the trailer for Season 2 of “The Walking Dead,” unveiled at Comic-Con today, is now online (video below). I know that a lot of people were disappointed with the way Season 1 went after the excellence of the pilot, but Season 2 looks incredible, largely thanks to the quality of this trailer. It doesn’t skimp on content: it’s over four and a half minutes long, carefully builds tension, features an excellent score, and slowly ratchets up my desire to see the second season with snippets of terrifying zombie attacks (which were always well-executed even when the writing was weak last season). Consider me geeked.

“The Walking Dead” will premiere October 16th at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. You can see new production photos here, and read an interview with creator Robert Kirkman here.