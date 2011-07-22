‘Walking Dead’ Season 2 Trailer: It. Looks. Awesome.

I halted production on Corgi Friday when I saw that the trailer for Season 2 of “The Walking Dead,” unveiled at Comic-Con today, is now online (video below). I know that a lot of people were disappointed with the way Season 1 went after the excellence of the pilot, but Season 2 looks incredible, largely thanks to the quality of this trailer. It doesn’t skimp on content: it’s over four and a half minutes long, carefully builds tension, features an excellent score, and slowly ratchets up my desire to see the second season with snippets of terrifying zombie attacks (which were always well-executed even when the writing was weak last season). Consider me geeked.
“The Walking Dead” will premiere October 16th at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. You can see new production photos here, and read an interview with creator Robert Kirkman here.
You went to Northwestern, you were geeked enough.
Unless Lobster Dog is in that trailer, I fail to see how it managed to bump our Corgy.
Any chance of uploading the video to a place where foreigners can watch?
yeah dude, foreigners are people too
Maybe they can find another magic “Lost” bunker like in the 1st season.
awesome. anyone know when boardwalk empire is back? not to mention eastbound and down and bored to death
my fall sunday night tv schedule is pretty packed between those, dexter, and walking dead. oh and hopefully football. if there’s no football, i will become dexter and my victims will be all the the nfl owners. jerry jones first.
oh and for al davis and ralph wilson, i’ll be more like grimes in walking dead cuz they are zombies.
@liquid,
The CDC, based in Atlanta, was actually a fairly realistic plot point for the survior’s first option for help.
As far as the trailer….that made my fall t.v. boner swell a little.
@ Mid,
I agree, but I just think it could have been portrayed a little less, well, lost-ish. Other than that loved the 1st season.
Come on, seriously guys. Where’s my lobster dog action? You couldn’t have popped a blurry one on the road Andrea’s looking at through the window? Disappointed. Glad you liked the trailer though.
-Robert
not a big t.v. guy but ill make an acception for this. i got the fist season on itunes..it was awesome . i will watch this for sure
I will try not to get excited over this just because season 1 was so awful.
1st season was excellent in every regard – plot, direction, cinematography, etc – except for two things: the dialogue and acting were dreadful. I’m hoping it was due to time constraints, and if they can improve that, this show could be AMC’s 3rd home run after Mad Men and Breaking Bad.
I like the show, uneven yes but I enjoyed it versus staring out the window at a hobo shitting in the alley. The last episode was lame but I liked the first 5 a whole bunch you motherfuckers.
It should read *you cuntshitting fartball motherfuckers* my bad