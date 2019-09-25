A ‘Walking Dead’ Star Drops A Hint About How Long The Show Might Last

Despite declining ratings (which other shows would still kill for), The Walking Dead franchise — which includes The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and an upcoming second spin-off — has “decades and decades of life left,” according to AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan. “We have an awful lot of life left.” But what about the original series specifically? Season 10 premieres next month, and even with constant cast turnover, it’s hard to imagine the cable series lasting another 10 seasons. When asked about The Walking Dead‘s lifespan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays that ball of fun Negan, offered the clearest answer yet of how long he thinks the show should last.

“You don’t want to run it into the ground. Me personally, I’d say let’s go out on top. Let’s go out still being the number one show in the world,” Morgan said at the season 10 premiere. “Whether or not that happens, I don’t know. I think if we just stuck with the comic book, we’ve still got another three years. We do deviate a lot, but I think there’s probably a good three years of material there.” (The comic book series came to an abrupt end in July.) That would mean, if he’s including season 10, The Walking Dead ending after season 12. But if you’re doing 12, might as well do one more. Lucky number 13 and all. But 13 is so close to 15, and 15 sounds more impressive, so: 15 seasons:

“Depending at the pace we go, it could be very fast at the end or it could be very slow,” [showrunner Angela Kang] said. “We always fill in with original material. Robert said to me and Scott Gimple, look at all these threads that I set up for you, so the story could go a million different ways.” (Via)

Aw hell, make it 20 seasons. Halfway there!

(Via Variety)