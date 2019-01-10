AMC

There are a number of things that The Walking Dead fans are most looking forward to in the back half of season 9 of The Walking Dead. One example, if the midseason finale is any indication, is that the back half of the season will go full-on horror with the introduction of the new villains, The Whisperers.

What makes the introduction of The Whisperers — who killed off Jesus in the midseason finale — all the more intriguing is that their leader, Alpha, is played by two-time Oscar nominee, Samantha Morton. AMC released their first look at Alpha a few weeks ago in one of the creepiest sequences we’ve ever seen from The Walking Dead, featuring Alpha sewing a mask made of zombie flesh.

This new The Walking Dead trailer gives us our first glimpse of Beta, Alpha’s right hand, played by Ryan Hurst of Sons of Anarchy fame (RIP Opie). However, if viewers didn’t already know it was Ryan Hurst, it would be impossible to know it was Ryan Hurst under the mask of human skin. He’s the very tall guy at the end of the trailer, standing next to Alpha.

The trailer also seems to answer the question posed in the seventh episode of the season, which featured someone in the woods spying on The Hilltop. While the trailer doesn’t specify exactly who it is, it seems to suggest by using similar camera shots that it’s one of The Whisperers.

The trailer, however, does not feature one of the other major new cast members in the back half, Alpha’s daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who is expected to play a pivotal role in The Whisperers War. She is likely to be introduced in the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, which airs on AMC on February 20th.