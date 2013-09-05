Walton Goggins From ‘Justified’ Will Appear In The Upcoming Season Of ‘Community’

Community has already reeled in Omar from The Wire and Mike from Breaking Bad for guest roles, so the concept of beloved “bad guys” from television’s best dramas popping up in Greendale is nothing new. Still, even with that said, this next bit of casting made me squee with delight: Walton Goggins, Boyd Crowder himself, has been booked for an episode in the upcoming season.
Goggins will play Mr. Stone, a mysterious, emotionless man that the Greendale gang encounters. Mr. Stone comes armed “with a dangerous accusation, a tantalizing offer and a devious plan that will change the group forever.” [TV Guide]
Does this sound tremendous? Yes. Will it be better than his guest spot on Sons of Anarchy? Probably not. Is the picture at the top of this post one of the best examples of photojournalism in modern history? Absolutely. Am I going to post the GIF of Boyd Crowder dancing right now to express how excited this all makes me? I believe I am.
Please give Mike & Boyd a scene together. It will add fuel to my Justified/Breaking Bad crossover jones.
Oh my. THIS NEWS
Maybe he will ask for help getting a Dairy Queen franchise?
Between Omar and Mike and Boyd there is no way that chemistry class at Greendale does not devolve into some kid of drug empire.
Dean Pelton and Venus Van Damme would make the perfect couple.
Boyd and Abed in the morning!
A picture is worth a thousand words. So how much is that GIF worth? It expresses the emotions about this announcement better than words can.
He is the only person who can pull off the “shirt buttoned all the way up” look. For how not to do it, just look at Lenny Kravitz I mean Phil on Under the Dome
I have a happiness in my heart, and a longing in my loins.