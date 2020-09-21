Within minutes of the new WandaVision trailer making a surprise drop in the middle of Sunday night’s Emmy awards, Marvel fans began going wild with speculation that the Disney+ series would be a Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation of the comic book storyline “House of M” — but with a twist. The fan fever was so strong that “House of M” started trending on social media, so here’s a quick breakdown for all of you non-nerds out there.

In “House of M” comic storyline, the full potential of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s powers are revealed as she alters the very fabric of reality itself following the “loss” of her two children. (They never really existed, but we won’t make this too complicated.) By the end of the storyline, reality is restored to its previous state before Wanda suffered a mental breakdown, but there are damaging consequences across the entire Marvel universe as mutants lose their powers and are no longer being born.

With the Disney+ series WandaVision (parts of which take place in the 1950s), the trailer appears to question what is real and what is not, which parallels the events of “House of M.” Plus, as Forbes notes, there’s a pretty significant Easter egg sitting right out in the open:

The House of M theory got a big boost after the trailer last night when a certain wine bottle got a surprising amount of screen time for an 80 second trailer. The name on the wine bottle, “Maison du Mepris,” translated from French means “House of Contempt” or some are saying…House of Misery. Literally “House of M.”

Of course, theories that “House of M” would factor into WandaVision have been kicking around ever since the show was announced over a year ago. But with this new trailer, fans are leaning hard into what implications a “House of M” adaptation might have for the MCU as a whole. While the comic book storyline saw the reduction of mutants, there’s a prevailing theory that WandaVision will essentially be “House of M” in reverse by creating a shift in reality that brings the X-Men into the MCU.

Good ass theory that if they go full House of M that event is what will bring the X-men into the MCU https://t.co/Hr2zEvmHQ5 — Valerie Complex♓️♎️♋️ (@ValerieComplex) September 21, 2020

To most fans Scarlet Witch is a pretty inconsequential MCU character but if you’ve read House of M by @BRIANMBENDIS you’ll know she’s the most powerful character of all. — Paul Harding (@HardingArt) September 21, 2020

Loved that they wore their original costumes. Also… could this series be the start of The House Of M? pic.twitter.com/hWvGhuwqkm — Juan! Da bes' yon! (@iammojojoseph) September 21, 2020

When Wanda pulls a reverse House of M to bring in the X-Men into MCU continuity pic.twitter.com/tE161JgiHA — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) September 21, 2020

Holy shit it's happening.

This is the House of M. Excuse my language but fuck yes. Please AND thank you. Ha.

Wanda + Vision forever (and ever) <3 https://t.co/8xqT2liTw3 — Azrail XIII 🦇 (@azrail13) September 21, 2020

Of course, these are just fan theories for now, but as the Twitter user notes below, the MCU has a long history of playing very fast and loose with its adaptations of comic book story lines. Anything is possible.

I like how people are already asking how Marvel Studios can do House of M without mutants already existing as if every adaptation the MCU has done so far hasn’t been super loose in its adaptation — FrostyMac (@TheFrostyMac) September 21, 2020

WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ in December.