The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items could vary, as could the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — We all know this but it’s nice to say it anyway

The thing I like about WandaVision is that it’s given Kathryn Hahn an excuse to go wild for 30 minutes every week. I suppose that’s not the only thing I like about the show, if we’re going to be all comprehensive about it. I just wrote a thing earlier this week about how cool it is that the show is super-weird despite being a valuable cog in a money-printing machine. And they rolled Randall Park into the story a few weeks ago, which is great because Randall Park rules and I get for-real excited whenever I see him pop up in a thing I’m watching. But this isn’t about any of that. This is about Kathryn Hahn.

I’m going to ask you a question and I want you to really think about the answer before you blurt it out: Have you ever, in your entire life, in all of the television shows and movies you’ve watched, seen Kathryn Hahn miss? Have you ever seen her appear in something and come away thinking “Eh, could have done without that”? I promise I do not mean this in a hyperbolic way, like how sometimes people will all decide something is good and start yelling about it together. (“Epic bacon, my dude!”) I mean it seriously. Think about this. Take as long as you want.

But I bet you just said “no, I have not” and moved straight into this paragraph because, seriously, Kathryn Hahn is so good. She brings this crazed energy to a comedic role that is hard to define in terms that don’t make you sound crazed, too. It’s a blast. It works great in WandaVision because she gets to play — spoilers coming in hot here, just through last week’s big reveal — a secret evil witch who has been ruining everything while also playing various versions of nosy neighbors as depicted in sitcoms of years gone by, which is a perfect role for Kathryn Hahn. But she’s been doing it for so long. Look at this clip from Step Brothers, maybe with your headphones in if you’re somewhere that a woman shouting about a man living inside her private parts is frowned upon.

Do you see what I mean? The mania in the eyes? The willingness to go huge and be a little abrasive? It’s a skill not everyone has, or is willing to tap into, and it’s one she’s been bringing to a slew of screens for almost 20 years now. Go look at her filmography. She was in Anchorman. She was in Parks and Recreation. She’s done voice work in Bob’s Burgers and Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse. She’s been making things you like better for close to two decades, reliably. Who else can you say that about? This is, admittedly, a tougher question than the first one I asked. The best answer is probably Kenan Thompson, who I just wrote about last week for a similar reason.

That’s why it’s so cool to see her get showered with praise for what she’s doing right now in WandaVision. She’s not doing anything new, at least not for her. She’s just showing up and doing her job and making an already fun thing significantly better. The difference is that people are noticing now in large numbers. I like how I said “people” there as though I’m somehow above it. I’m only writing this article because she’s been so good on WandaVision, too. The lack of ongoing Kathryn Hahn appreciation is as much my fault as anyone else’s, and arguably more because I have a weekly column where I get to write about almost anything I want. I could have written this months ago. I probably should have.

Better late than never, though, I guess. And it’s nice to have a really good excuse to do it, one like “she’s stealing every scene in the most buzzy television show currently airing.” It’s nice that everyone is in full agreement on it, too. Kathryn Hahn deserves it all. Because Kathryn Hahn does not miss.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — This is very silly and I am very excited

This is the first look at the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie. I suppose “look” is stretching things a little bit. It is a silhouette of Tom Cruise running through a foggy doorway. That’s not much to go on. It’s kind of a hilarious amount of “not much to go on,” actually. It might not even be Tom Cruise. It could be a lookalike or a clone. And I suppose we can’t be sure that it’s a doorway either, on account of the fog. Which could be smoke, now that I think about it some more. So I guess here are the main takeaways:

The movie will star someone who either is or looks like Tom Cruise

This person — possibly a robot, too, I guess — will run through a doorway or some other doorway-shaped opening

There will be smoke or fog involved in some way, possibly due to a fire or them being in London, or both

So there’s that. It’s not nothing but it sure is close enough to nothing that it could reach out and touch nothing’s nose. And yet, here I am, excited about it. Part of that is just the way I’m wired. I’m an excitable person. But part of it is, like… I miss movies. Big movies. Big loud action movies where Tom Cruise jumps out of or onto or into things in a dangerous fashion. Teasers like this imply that things are on the right track. That there is a future where I can see this movie in a theater. Not until November, when it is set to drop, but still. There’s this, then there will be a poster, then there will be a trailer, then I will fully freak out, then, eventually, I will buy a ticket and watch this movie while consuming a package of gummi bears and a Diet Coke as big as my head. This is the plan.

There’s more Mission: Impossible news, too, if we want to be technical about it. The studio announced that the movie will come to Paramount Plus — the new streaming service it would very much like you to subscribe to, if you are the type of person who has been waiting 20 years for a Frasier revival — after just 45 days in the theater. That’s… cool? I don’t know. I don’t know how I’m supposed to feel about that, or if I’m supposed to feel anything about it at all. I think I almost started to feel something about it but then I went to the Mission: Impossible 7 Wikipedia page and saw a whole section titled “Polish railway bridge controversy.”

I can’t be expected to focus on theatrical windows at a time like this. I have links to click on.