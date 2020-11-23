With rare exceptions, like the trippy “Open Your Mind” scene in Doctor Strange or much of Thor: Ragnarok, the Marvel Cinematic Universe rarely gets weird. That’s what makes WandaVision so exciting. It’s a superhero show (the first MCU show on Disney+, in fact), but it has as much in common with I Love Lucy and The Office as it does Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch made her credited MCU debut. Also, there’s an all-powerful android with a purple penis. Things are going to get weird.

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige told Empire about WandaVision‘s inspirations (there’s no such thing as “too much” The Dick Van Dyke Show). “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.” I can’t wait to see Olsen’s Jim Halpert face. Feige also discussed why he wanted Scarlet Witch (and the purple penis guy, to an extent) to get her own show:

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?”

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

