Watch A Sports Reporter Punch The Idiot Who Walked Into A Live Shot

While reporting live from Musikfest, a lengthy music festival (NOW I get it) held annually in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, reporter Mike Zambelli punched some likely drunk Keith Urban fan who walked into the shot and tried to make it all about him. Typical Pennsylvania shenanigans. Unfortunately, the video has been scrubbed from the Internet, but the GIF remains, as does the image of Cowboy Batman scurrying away in fright from real-life Arlo Givens. All that’s missing is a glass of Barbicide.

Via Philly Mag