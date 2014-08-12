Watch A Sports Reporter Punch The Idiot Who Walked Into A Live Shot

While reporting live from Musikfest, a lengthy music festival (NOW I get it) held annually in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, reporter Mike Zambelli punched some likely drunk Keith Urban fan who walked into the shot and tried to make it all about him. Typical Pennsylvania shenanigans. Unfortunately, the video has been scrubbed from the Internet, but the GIF remains, as does the image of Cowboy Batman scurrying away in fright from real-life Arlo Givens. All that’s missing is a glass of Barbicide.
If he hadn’t put his drunken hands on the reporter first he’d have an open and shut case for assault in light of Stern V Marshall and being a dick during a live broadcast apparently now a constitutional right.
I say good, the reporter should have punched him the face.
It looks like he went to punch him and dude just ran away.
Instead, dude had to suffer the brunt of that foamy thing atop the microphone.
he got mic punched in the chest LOL
Yeah, that’s not an ok reaction to this incident. The reporter will likely be suspended.
I doubt it. I’ve worked with many news directors and I can’t think of any one of them that would be upset at the reporter.
A bit of an over reaction.
get some! get some!
Was he trying to say “f*ck her right in the p*ssy?”
It does kinda look like that’s what he’s saying.
FHRITP…Cincinnati’s greatest contribution to our culture!
Perfectly acceptable reaction by the reporter, it’s not OK for a stranger to put his hands on you, regardless of how drunk he is/funny he thinks he is. Act like a moron in the background, but don’t touch the guy when he’s doing his job.
Everyone defending the guy here clearly has never worked in television.
I love how the other guy is watching what is going down right next to him in a monitor.
Are we sure this guy wasn’t there to see Weezer?
I didn’t know a push could be classified as a punch. Guess you gotta grab the readers attention somehow.
Ron Burgundy would be proud.
Yo he just punched that guy in the throat. That’s not ok. Mike Zambelli its bad enough that all you news casters are bought and paid for but when you can assault regular citizens out of childish anger with impunity and try to have the evidence scrubbed from the internet that’s something else. I have a warning for you and the rest of your ilk; when the pitchforks come, and they will come, you are going to get fucked right in the pussy.