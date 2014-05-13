Watch Denmark’s Banned Voting PSA That Went A Little Too Far With The Cartoon Sex And Violence

This new and already banned “Voteman” commercial that was apparently actually commissioned by Danish parliament before being taken down from YouTube and Facebook due to excessive cartoon sex and violence makes a better case for moving to Denmark than it does for voting in Denmark. In it, we’re treated to the origin story of Danish superhero, Voteman, who only takes a break from his daily routine of orgies and general epic-ness when Denmark’s voting public needs a reminder to get out and vote.

Effective? The jury is still out. Entertaining as hell? You betcha. Kinda/sorta NSFW due to the aforementioned cartoon sex and violence? Probably!

Via r/Videos

