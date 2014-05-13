Watch Denmark’s Banned Voting PSA That Went A Little Too Far With The Cartoon Sex And Violence

This new and already banned “Voteman” commercial that was apparently actually commissioned by Danish parliament before being taken down from YouTube and Facebook due to excessive cartoon sex and violence makes a better case for moving to Denmark than it does for voting in Denmark. In it, we’re treated to the origin story of Danish superhero, Voteman, who only takes a break from his daily routine of orgies and general epic-ness when Denmark’s voting public needs a reminder to get out and vote.
Effective? The jury is still out. Entertaining as hell? You betcha. Kinda/sorta NSFW due to the aforementioned cartoon sex and violence? Probably!
Say what you want about Kris, but homeboys got the whole Denmark voting scene on lockdown!
censored cartoon tits? thats some bullshit
An adult swim cartoon in the making
I dont think they understand the relationship between blowjobs and voting.
Reminding people that the European Parliament micromanages shit like the amount of cinnamon on a cinnamon bun doesn’t strike me as the most effective way to get people to care to vote.
Then again, this is Europe. Are they afraid turnout rates fell below 90%?
Pussies. We’ll be lucky to crack 25% for the primaries, and that’s the way FREEDOM works, motherfuckers!
I am still baffled by why voting isn’t mandatory everywhere
As this was in Denmark, I’m guessing it was more a problem with the violence than the sex. Pretty much the opposite of the U.S.