In 2019, Game of Thrones season eight was nominated for 14 Primetime Emmys, three more than any other series (it won two). That was also the final season of Thrones, leaving an opening for this year’s title of Most Nominated Show. Would it be Better Call Saul? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? The Big Bang Theory rising from the dead to terrorize us once again? Nope, nope, and not-bazinga (nope). Another HBO series, the fantastic limited series Watchmen, leads all programs with 26 (!) Emmy nominations.

The list includes Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr.). For reference’s sake, the Watchmen movie was nominated for Scream Song of the Year at the 2009 Scream Awards. It lost.

Abdul-Mateen II reacted to the happy news on Twitter, where he shared the rare iPhone note that isn’t an apology. “To the Television Academy and my peers who voted, THANK YOU so much. And thank you to Damon [Lindelof], [director Nicole Kassell], REGINA — my HBO Main Thang — the entire writing staff and creative team and especially the FANS of our show who watched every week and engaged in the important discourse.”

If Abdul-Mateen II and Smart wins, they should replace the Emmys trophy with… something else.