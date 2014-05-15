We Rank The DC Comics Freshman Shows, Based On Whether They’ll Survive

Now that upfronts have ended, Kurp has posted the full broadcast schedule for the 2015 season, and honestly, it’s surprisingly genre-heavy. Constantine, The Flash, and Gotham are all joining the roster, but they all have differing chances of making it past a first season.
The Flash
Let’s start with the safest. The CW doesn’t have terribly high expectations in the first place, and it also tends to be more genre-friendly as well. This is the network that kept Charmed on the air for a decade, after all. About the only possible problem the show could run into was going up against Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the 8pm slot… but ABC moved that show to 9pm.
The Flash just has to do OK, and it’ll make it through the next season with flying colors.
Constantine
Normally, we’d say sticking a genre show at 10pm on a Friday was a death slot, but that’s what NBC did for Hannibal, and it did well enough there that NBC gave it a third season. NBC appears to believe they can deliver a genre-TV destination night, with Grimm leading in Constantine, and Hannibal either taking over or being added to the lineup in 2015.
So unless it’s utterly terrible and audiences hate it, this actually looks pretty good to survive. We expect no less from the rake himself.
Gotham
Gotham, meanwhile, might be dead before it finishes a season. Fox, not unreasonably, views something even tangentially related to Batman as their best chance to establish a beachhead at 8pm on Mondays. The problem is that it’s up against Dancing With The Stars, The Voice, and The Chuck Lorre Mediocrity Hour. And immediately after is Fox’s surprise hit Sleepy Hollow; as Almost Human fans can tell you, you have to do at least as well as that series in order to stay on the air and that’s a fairly tall order.
It’s true that Fox may hold onto Gotham solely in the interest of getting Batman. And honestly the promise of even a little taste of Batman might be enough to guarantee this some ratings. But all in all, this is the show that will have to perform the best to stay on the air.
Got any theories? Let us know in the comments.
These all look pretty fucking stupid but Gotham will probably the most tolerable.
My last paycheck was $19863 working 17 hours a week 0nline. I’ve been doing this for almost two years and have made over $300k using this system. The potential with this is endless. It’s really user friendly, tasks simple and fun. This is what I do…. Fox92.c.om
When Constantine has more hair on his upper lip than Jim Gordon, your Gotham show is fucked.
I really really hope the 1st season ends with one of those overly dramatic “first time putting on the costume” turn around reveals, but it’s just Gordon in the bathroom with stubble on his lip.
FLASH is a LOCK. It’s a repackaged Smallville for the CW crowd.
Constantine aint gonna make it. Gotham will not get cancelled because they are going to turn Bruce Wayne into Batman as soon as ratings dip. Belieeeve that!
I hope it gets shitful ratings just so I can see that kid have to play a prepubescent batman in an ill fitting costume he has to keep adjusting and lifting the cowl to see out of. And getting wedgies from the Joker and awkward boners he has to cover up when Catwoman flirts.
They won’t turn Bruce into Batman, they’ll just start throwing the entire rogues gallery at us, starting with Harley Quinn and eventually the joker.
I bet it makes it to Season 2 and then it gets cancelled because of a “bold new movie vision” a la The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
” It’s a repackaged Smallville for the CW crowd.”
Haha are you implying that Smallville was much more hardcore being aimed at the WB crowd?
My current interest ranking is
1. Flash
2. Constantine
3. Batman
Constantine was Brittaed from jump street
Yea…I want Gotham to fail because Almost Human got cancelled. That doesn’t even make sense. I just like Almost Human. Urban and Ealy were very good together. Though, Minka Kelly might be one of the best looking worst actresses ever.
Sleepy Hollow is absolutely worth your time. It’s got some of the best chemistry in a cast of the new shows.
Where’s iZombie?
Midseason replacement.
Preacher?
Sure, but it’s still a first year DC Comics show this season. The article feels incomplete without a reference to it or explanation that this is just for new shows premiering in the fall, not the 2014-2015 season.
Totally forgot about Preacher, it will be on AMC next year I think. It’s gon be gooood.
chudleycannons
No love for Vertigo in this article…
@Kenny Powers I will believe Preacher will be on the air when I’m actually watching an episode. The show has imploded too many times for me not to be skeptical.
Gotham will be cancelled after week 3, and Constantine will be gone after week 5.
NBC will bail on that quick and as much as I love Donal Logue, he is the death knell for almost any show.
Vikings survived Donal Logue…
Sons of Anarchy survived Donal Logue…
Terriers survived Dona…. Shit!
I still haven’t finished mourning over Terriers. I loved that show. I guess I’m slightly biased because it was filmed in my home town of Ocean Beach, but still… loved it.
because i enjoy Arrow so much, i will give Flash a chance. the premise for Gotham sounds good, but i was so burned by Almost Human’s cancellation that i may have to pass on this Fox [pending abortion].
The Flash looks like it will do well, hell even I’m interested after seeing that 5 minute trailer. Constantine I’m going to give a chance because I’m a die hard Hellblazer fan and at least Matt Ryan looks the part (they do need to dirty him up a bit more though) And I think Gotham is dead in the water, as I’ve said before, my opinion is I dont need to see little kid versions of Batman, Joker, Riddler Etc.
What makes you believe that their will be little kid versions of Joker and Riddler? Do we know their ages as they pertain to Batman? It’s not like they’re performing acrobatics or hand to hand fighting to the death in any of the Batman movies/shows. They simply use their followers (at least Joker does) to wreak havoc on Gotham. It’s entirely conceivable that they could be in their late 40’s at that point, making them 10 – 15 years younger could give us some interesting backstory on their characters.
Constantine will be neutered into the sort of fare we used to get in syndication, but now appears on SyFy masquerading as a series.
Gotham will float whether it’s good or not. People love their Batman, and I honestly think there’s a lower threshold of satisfaction for a series that promises some eventual Batman/Joker interaction.
Flash has come and gone so many times that its hard to picture this going out any way other than how it has previously. Arrow filled a void left by Smallville; that void is still filled. The Flash won’t have as good of ratings but might stumble into a second season depending on how big everything else on CW fails. But it won’t ever be as big as Smallville or Arrow.
Actually, I’ll bet if anything NBC wants it fairly hardcore. Again, Hannibal’s a modest success for them and draws the 18-49s. I’ll bet that defines how they approach the series.
Gotham’s biggest mistake appears to be building it’s foundation on villain origins. They’re making a huge mistake if they think teasing/including the Joker will draw viewers, they’re more likely to be turned off or turn on the show. No matter how well written/acted/directed the show/character are done, you can’t have the Joker without the Batman. The Joker needs the Batman and in most versions the Batman directly/indirectly creates the Joker. Not to mention, Batman creates/inspires most of Gotham’s villains.
If I’m involved with Gotham, I start very small. Let viewers learn/care about Gordon, the cast and the city of Gotham BEFORE introducing a character most have heard of. Let Gotham be in decent shape, but on the steady decline. It starts small with gangs/mob/etc. Maybe a version of FEMA is brought in to help rebuild Gotham but a few years later when Gotham is in worse shape, it’s discovered the org. was a fraud and scammed hundreds of millions. The organizers are no where to be found and there’s no one held accountable. This leaves the nation skeptical of donating any more money to help a dying city and the media/nation turn a blind eye to the city for it’s own downfall.
As corruption and the city gets worse, bigger threats/villains smell blood in the water and begin to shift their attention towards Gotham to bleed it dry. There’s still money in and to be made in Gotham. It causes the wealth of Gotham and foreigners to almost root for it’s demise because they can buy up properties, land, businesses, etc. from the city for cheap. They think they’re “helping the city” by planning long-term for it’s resurrection.
All I’m typing is, there’s so much more that can/needs to be done with a Gotham show than mention DC villains. Hell, I don’t think anyone would blame them if they begin the series a lot like the animated “Batman Year One.” Much like Bryan Cranston’s Gordon, tell and show the viewer how awful and corrupt Gotham is and the direction it’s headed. Since the show is well before Batman the city should/needs to get worse before it’s savoir appears. Although Gordon is a good man/cop, he’s not enough. Much like Arrow in the beginning, it should have small victories, one step/two steps back.
Well Constantine is the only one I’m really interested in because I’m a horror fan, although I’ll probably give Flash a shot.
Gotham is like Smallville to me, I have no interest in yet another iteration of the Batman universe.
No iZombie? That’s a DC show also on the CW.
I’ll second what Dan just said. I love Fargo, True Detective and GOT, as well as giving 24 another go because of the history I have with the show. Sleepy Hollow has been excellent thus far, with I. Crane being a great character. Give it, 3 episodes and you’ll love it (probably only take 2 max).
Best to worst:
3. Flash: because of too much teendrama and bad writing.
2. Constantine: Supernatural for adults. No smoking, no cursing, probably no horroristic monsters. It will be too different for the Hellblazer lovers. I think it’s going to be a good fantasy show, but a bad Hellblazer adaptation.
1. Gotham: This looks the best so far, great cast, good premise and Bruno Heller knows this type of stuff.. Everything depends on how they will handle the show: case-of-the-week everyweek or more compelling continuous stories. Also Riddler and Penguin as a series regulars sounds intriguing.
Ratings survival:
3.Constatntine: High-budgeted, not co-production, friday 10pm on NBC? Probably meets the fate of Dracula.
2.Gotham: When it settles after 6 episodes, it will bring in around the same ratings as The Following and barely gets a second season.
1: Flash: Surely survives because CW…
Worst to Best. My bad.
Agreed, ratings wise Gotham only needs to do as mediocre as Almost Human (which I enjoyed for its unique futuristic concepts), simply because of the lower cost (assumed) to produce.
Am I the only person commenting here that has the highest hopes for Gotham? I love the prospect of the story line focusing on the more realistic character of Jim Gordon. Why is/was Batman so popular? Because he was just human who rose to something great. There was no mutant power, Alien race from a dead/dying planet, or a bite from a radioactive spider. Just a life mission to punish criminals and a f*ck-ton of money.
But in the DC/Marvel world where Bruce Wayne is most relatable because he is just human, what is more human then a brilliant billionaire with a chip on this shoulder? A middle class cop/family man trying to make detective while fighting corruption and back channeling.
/Wants to use more slashes in this post?
I’m with you. I have high hopes for Gotham.
Third for Sleepy Hollow. It ‘s a really fun show.
I think The Flash and Constantine are the more promising ones, don’t have a lot of faith on Gotham yet. There’s a ridiculous amount of good drama show out there but it’s always refreshing to watch something more lighthearted and silly.
Constantine is so cancelled. Hannibal survives because it costs NBC nothing, and despite its ratings is critically acclaimed. Constantine will be canned if not by mid-season, then definitely not renewed.
Also can we get a Penny Dreadful article or two up in here.
^ this guy knows what’s up! Let’s PD this bitch!
I want hbo to adopt sandman
Where’s he now? A foster home?
If +3 for Sleepy Hollow wasn’t enough, here’s a +4. Probably my favorite new show this season.
I really hope it’s good, but Gotham just seems like the exact opposite of the kind of show people would enjoy in a Batman universe. Consider the following (and feel free to object)
1. Nobody wants to see Batman being Batman, because it’s boring as hell watching him beat the shit out of random mooks without having to put in any effort.
2. Nobody wants to see a realistically budgeted television show with Batman facing off against superhuman villains because the amount of money required to do it without things looking horrible would require an almost GOT-level financial commitment, which is insane to ask of a network.
3. Batman as a kid? Batman’s villains before they were Batman’s villains? I’d refer you to the Patton Oswald Star Wars bit, but so many people have done it already it’s just assumed at this point.
3a. Have you ever heard someone with a name as ridiculous as Edward Nygma? As weird as Oswald Cobblepot? Fish Mooney? As iconic as some may have been in the comics, it’s tough to go realist when you’re working with names Dr. Seuss would have considered a bit unbelievable. There’s a difference between referencing the source material and pouring the source material over your show like it’s a salad dressing you can’t get enough of.
4. Batman without Batman? What’s the fucking point? If the concept is so good, you could have called it anything. Since they chose to associate themselves with the Batman brand, either the show must be awful, or the mythology must be sensational. Which is more likely?
I feel like it has more to do with the networks now than the actual shows anymore. CW seems to leave anything on (Supernatural) while Fox pulls the trigger and pulls it quickly. If Gotham were on CW 15 seasons and 3 movies, at least. But since it is on Fox, 8 to 10 episodes and than it begins to get jerked around on the schedule.
It’s really all or nothing with the CW. Like, Arrow’s got a third season and it’s got a dozen superheroes built into it, so it might still be on the air fifteen years from now.
Np, I do not want to and you are an idiot.
Charmed was never on the CW. Its last season was also the WB’s last season before it merged with UPN to form the CW.
The names may have changed, but the mentality sure hasn’t.