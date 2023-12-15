Last year, the world became enamored by a Gen Z goth with a stone-cold heart who goes by the name Wednesday, Simultaneously, the world was then enamored by the Gen Z goth with a stone-cole heart who played her, Jenna Ortega. Ortega has been busy at work with other Tim Burton projects, but season two of the supernatural teen drama has been confirmed, so you can start planning accordingly. Season one of Wednesday follows Wednesday Adams as she attends Nevermore Academy, a creepy institution for students with extraordinary abilities. During her time at the school, she meets other weirdos, solves a crime, and tries to control her psychic powers inherited from her mother, Morticia. The show became an instant smash for Netflix, with over 1.2 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days, rivaling Netflix’s other main title, Stranger Things. Season two was confirmed earlier this year, so here is everything we know (and a few educated guesses) about the upcoming season of Wednesday.

Plot While no plot details have been released, Ortega has been upgraded to producer, meaning she might be able to call more of the shots. Ortega has been open about her desire for a “darker” version of Wednesday, so that is probably the direction they will go in. She told ET, “I kinda want [Wednesday] to be darker. I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe,” she said. Ortega doubled down while speaking with Variety, saying, that season 2 would “lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” she said. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.” We also know that production is expected to take place in Ireland. Deadline also reported rumors that other members of the Addams family are expected to play a larger role, but scripts are still being written. Cast Ortega is back as the titular Wednesday, but beyond that, no other casting announcements have been made. Hopefully, the rest of the cast from season one will return, including Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzman. Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in the series, was rumored to be absent from season two following online allegations, but that has not been confirmed yet.