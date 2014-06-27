Weekend TV Preview: Bleakness, Depression, And Dread. Also, HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON PREMIERE. The HBO show from Damon Lindelof — who earned my lifelong respect for the way he dealt with adversity after the Lost finale — returns with another mysterious show with unanswerable questions. It’s brilliant, and has my early vote for best show of the summer, maybe of the year.

Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I’ve never disliked a show so much and continued to watch it based on one performance, but that’s the power of Eva Green. She may be facing off with Dracula in the season finale, and if the past seven episodes are any indication, she’ll probably bang him 17 ways til Sunday before killing him. Or she will literally f**k him to death. I’m OK with that.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I’m still watching. I’m not sure why because no one else is, and for good reason. Most of last week’s episode involved one character slowly turning the film in one of those old floppy disk and recording the data. It was a slow, excruciating process designed to save some corrupt data. It was like a metaphor for the show, only the data wasn’t saved.

Crossbones (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — If you’d told me 10 years ago that John Malkovich would one day star in a network pirate drama scheduled late on Friday nights during the summer, I would’ve told you that your crystal ball was busted. Worse still, I can’t even muster the energy to watch.

Californiacation/Nurse Jackie (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SEASON FINALES. I’m sorry, I don’t watch these shows. Don’t know anything about them anymore. David Duchovny has a lot of sex? Edie Falco pops a lot of pills?

Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 11:15) — The Leftovers is 75 minutes, so John Oliver has been pushed back. In this week’s episode, John Oliver interviews Ugandan LGBT activist Pepe Julian Onziema.