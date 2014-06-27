Weekend TV Preview: Bleakness, Depression, And Dread. Also, HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON PREMIERE. The HBO show from Damon Lindelof — who earned my lifelong respect for the way he dealt with adversity after the Lost finale — returns with another mysterious show with unanswerable questions. It’s brilliant, and has my early vote for best show of the summer, maybe of the year.
Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I’ve never disliked a show so much and continued to watch it based on one performance, but that’s the power of Eva Green. She may be facing off with Dracula in the season finale, and if the past seven episodes are any indication, she’ll probably bang him 17 ways til Sunday before killing him. Or she will literally f**k him to death. I’m OK with that.
Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I’m still watching. I’m not sure why because no one else is, and for good reason. Most of last week’s episode involved one character slowly turning the film in one of those old floppy disk and recording the data. It was a slow, excruciating process designed to save some corrupt data. It was like a metaphor for the show, only the data wasn’t saved.
Crossbones (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — If you’d told me 10 years ago that John Malkovich would one day star in a network pirate drama scheduled late on Friday nights during the summer, I would’ve told you that your crystal ball was busted. Worse still, I can’t even muster the energy to watch.
Californiacation/Nurse Jackie (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SEASON FINALES. I’m sorry, I don’t watch these shows. Don’t know anything about them anymore. David Duchovny has a lot of sex? Edie Falco pops a lot of pills?
Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 11:15) — The Leftovers is 75 minutes, so John Oliver has been pushed back. In this week’s episode, John Oliver interviews Ugandan LGBT activist Pepe Julian Onziema.
They’ve really made a mess of Californication. This season makes Dexter’s final season look brilliant.
Holy cow, I somehow missed that Californication was still going. And good lord, 7th season. I’m out of it.
I still watch because Natasha McElhone.
It seriously is a disaster. I’m not entirely sure why I kept watching past season 3 or 4, though, so I kind of figure might as well ride it out.
I check out sometime mid-RZA season. Didn’t realize it was still going.
I’ve enjoyed it for what it is, and side note this is the SERIES FINALE, not season.
Californication is still watchable, it’s not as strong as some earlier seasons but still gets a few laughs per episode out of me.
Nurse Jackie on the other hand is a fucking disaster of a show now, Jackie’s exploits and the ‘on again, off again, on again’ drug taking antics have become insanely boring. I watch it more out of some strange feeling of obligation nowadays, and genuinely can’t wait for it to end.
Penny Dreadful finale looks pretty nuts from the preview, it’s not the greatest show ever but bar a couple of piss poor episodes it’s been pretty entertaining.
showtime ruins shows that were once good. weeds, dexter, californication…homeland on the way too.
No it’s not nearly as bad as Dexter was in it’s final season. But it ain’t great either.
This is not nearly as bad as Dexter’s final season. Californication can still elicit a chuckle or two out of me per episode, where with Dexter’s final season I was usually slapping my forehead because everything was so stupid.
I’ve liked a few episodes this season (a couple early eps, and the one with Karen in the hospital), but god, that kid is the worst person ever. I laughed my ass off when I saw that the actor’s name is Oliver. He’s so awful I actually wanted Becca to come back. And then she did, and was still as annoying as she had been before she left. Hank’s kids don’t make for good television. But at least Becca has some redeeming qualities. Levon makes me wish this was the kind of show that kills people off.
I’m pretty sure the people making the show wanted to finish it several years ago, and they’ve been running on empty for a while, but this season seems designed to tank the series. Makes me wonder if Showtime decided this was the final season before or after having actually seen it.
Legend of Korra.
HELL YES
Season got off to a hell of a start. I’ve only seen the series premiere and one or two other episodes, so there was a lot of stuff I didn’t get and character I didn’t know, but damn.
Crossbones is ok…I watch it when I have nothing else to watch.
I’m still watching because I want to figure out Malkovich’s crazy accent. Or I think it’s Black Sails for a minute & then get upset because NBC doesn’t allow boobs.
Malkovich’s accent is a feminized Dave Thomas Richard Burton from mid period SCTV. Sometimes. I think. I know, keep watching.
Penny Dreadful is good.
I like it, it just took a little while to get going.
Only by transitive properties…
Penny Dreadful is insane. Insane TV is good TV. Therefore, Penny Dreadful is good TV.
I love the visuals and as the arrival says Eva Green is outstanding. That Eva Green demonic origins episode stuck with me for a while.
The Eva Green part is good. All the side characters (Frankenstein, the cowboy etc) storylines bring it down a little
@HuhSJ I’ve grown to really like Chandler, actually. Not entirely sure why, but he’s charmed me for sure. Vanessa’s easily the most appealing, though. Gray’s also cool, but there doesn’t seem to be much substance to him. Based on the first couple episodes, I thought Frankenstein would be far-and-away my favorite storyline, but ever since Caliban showed up it’s gone way downhill for me.
I’m one episode behind over here in Ireland so I dunno if it’s been confirmed or not but I really hope that blade 2 looking creature isn’t Dracula. I’m all for fresh iterations of well known characters but I like my Dracula to have solid swag levels. We’ll see I guess.
Also FOX is airing the last episode of Rake tonight
bwaaahaaa
**High fives sickbeard**
Don’t forget True Blohahahahahahaa I’m just kidding
Is the Leftovers brilliant in the same way that Tyrant is brilliant? As in it isn’t.
Leftovers could be the best show of the year…
I need to take notes from Dustin, he’s reached levels of trolling that were previously unheard of
Be careful, Mancy. Telling the truth here will get you banned.
Jesus you didn’t even watch that Halt and Catch Fire episode did you? You might as well have said they dropped their iPad in the toilet and their Prius wouldn’t start. Their was literally nothing correct in that synopsis.
Thank you for validating what my wife was saying as I read Dustin’s recap to her.
Rowles’d
The second-to-last sentence was accurate, no?
Penny Dreadful is fantastic. And even when it isn’t, which has been rarely this first season, the atmosphere and visuals more than make up for it.
Eva Green is definitely the best part, but Hartnett, Piper, Dalton and the guy that plays Victor Frankenstein are all pretty good.
Definitely one of my favorite new shows of the year.