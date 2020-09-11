If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Lovecraft Country (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — If you’re feeling this 1950s-set dark fantasy series at all (and why wouldn’t you?), you don’t want to miss this week’s payoff. There’s a devil’s bargain, a betrayal that sends Atticus into a rage (with Leti bearing witness) and the continuation of whatever the hell’s going on between Ruby and William.

The Boys: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series) — This season’s gone weekly from here on out while diving deeper, and Episode 4 takes the vigilantes on a road trip to track down a mysterious Supe called Liberty. There’s candy-bar and serial-killer lore afoot as well.

Coastal Elites (HBO special) — Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Issa Rae, and Kaitlyn Dever star in a satirical take on our culture during these quarantine times. Each of them has a virtual session with Paulson’s new-age therapist, which sounds juicy.

The Duchess (Netflix series) — A fashionably messy single mom in London decides that she’d like to have another child with her greatest enemy, who happens to be the father of her first child.

The Killing of Breonna Taylor (Hulu series) — The New York Times investigates the life of Bronna Taylor and her police killing (following a no-knock warrant) on March 13 while the case still unfolds.

Unpregnant (HBO Max film) — A 17-year-old Type A student, Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), deals with a never-taken-lightly decision by taking a 1000-mile road trip with her former BFF, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), and it’s a wild ride that neither of them suspected was afoot. The value of renewed friendships with a dash of both Thelma And Louise and Fast And Furious make this an unexpectedly funny film with costars including Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, and Giancarlo Esposito, and Betty Who.

Black Boys (Peacock film) — While intersecting the realms of education, criminal justice and sports, this movie celebrates the experience of Black men and boys in America. It does so through intimate conversations and stories with NFL champions including Greg Scruggs, Malcolm Jenkins, Cris Carter, and Chris Long, along with rapper Vic Mensa, the NBA’s Carmelo Anthony, and former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. John King.