Lovecraft Country (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — If you’re feeling this 1950s-set dark fantasy series at all (and why wouldn’t you?), you don’t want to miss this week’s payoff. There’s a devil’s bargain, a betrayal that sends Atticus into a rage (with Leti bearing witness) and the continuation of whatever the hell’s going on between Ruby and William.
The Boys: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series) — This season’s gone weekly from here on out while diving deeper, and Episode 4 takes the vigilantes on a road trip to track down a mysterious Supe called Liberty. There’s candy-bar and serial-killer lore afoot as well.
Coastal Elites (HBO special) — Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Issa Rae, and Kaitlyn Dever star in a satirical take on our culture during these quarantine times. Each of them has a virtual session with Paulson’s new-age therapist, which sounds juicy.
The Duchess (Netflix series) — A fashionably messy single mom in London decides that she’d like to have another child with her greatest enemy, who happens to be the father of her first child.
The Killing of Breonna Taylor (Hulu series) — The New York Times investigates the life of Bronna Taylor and her police killing (following a no-knock warrant) on March 13 while the case still unfolds.
Unpregnant (HBO Max film) — A 17-year-old Type A student, Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), deals with a never-taken-lightly decision by taking a 1000-mile road trip with her former BFF, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), and it’s a wild ride that neither of them suspected was afoot. The value of renewed friendships with a dash of both Thelma And Louise and Fast And Furious make this an unexpectedly funny film with costars including Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, and Giancarlo Esposito, and Betty Who.
Black Boys (Peacock film) — While intersecting the realms of education, criminal justice and sports, this movie celebrates the experience of Black men and boys in America. It does so through intimate conversations and stories with NFL champions including Greg Scruggs, Malcolm Jenkins, Cris Carter, and Chris Long, along with rapper Vic Mensa, the NBA’s Carmelo Anthony, and former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. John King.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix film) — Get into the Halloween mood now with a not-quite-as-fun sequel to the original, but it’ll do just fine. Starring Bella Thorne, the action picks up two years after Cole defeats the satanic cult, but old (and new) enemies are back for more.
Woke (Hulu series) — This show is the comedy series that Lamorne Morris (and the rest of us) deserves with a little bit of everything. It’s surreal, it’s funny, it’s serious, it’s got talking toast and trashcans, and it’s in good hands with director Maurice “Mo” Marable. The quest to “keep it light” never felt so real as Keef (based upon the life and work of artist Keith Knight) experiences a rude awakening and transformation to follow.
Family Business: Season 2 (Netflix series) — A kosher butcher’s son launches a weed business inside the, uh, family butcher shop. He calls the place a… “potcher.”
Mulan (Disney+ film) — After multiple setbacks, Disney+ is rolling the dice with a $30 premier-access price point for this live-action reboot. There are no musical numbers to be found, nor is there an animated, beloved dragon onboard, but the story is updated for the young-adult-and-above crowd. As our own Mike Ryan writes, the action scenes are impressive enough to climb onboard, since $30 is a bargain compared to what you’d spend for a family at the multiplex.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Room 104 (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of the Duplass Brothers’ bizarre playground continues with a game show host who meets his biggest fan, who has nefarious plans for him.
Love Fraud (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — This critically acclaimed Sundance Film Festival limited series feels like the lovechild of Dirty John and Tiger King, as one prolific con-man leaves a decades-long trail of destruction, which now places him in Tennessee.
The Vow (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — NXIVM organization members strategize how to get one of their daughters out of the DOS branch, despite her never wanting to leave.
We Hunt Together (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — The murderous duo (a former child soldier named Baba and Freddie) finds themselves trapped in a remote cabin.