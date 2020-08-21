If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Lucifer (Netflix series) — The urban fantasy/police procedural throws out a love letter to fans who’ve kept the show going, years past its original conclusion on Fox. There’s double-duty from Tom Ellis and his satanic mojo this season as both Lucifer and Lucifer 2.0, and this season gets experimental with a noir episode and a “show inside a show” called called ¡Diablo! It’s a good time for all, long past the days when this Lucifer Morningstar originated in The Sandman comics.

Hoops (Netflix series) — Jake Johnson voices a foul-mouthed basketball coach in the latest adult-themed animation offering from Netflix. He’s here to turn his miserable life around by cursing at kids, and Guy Fieri guest stars alongside a lineup that includes Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and New Girl alumni Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone.

In case you missed these offerings:

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+ series) — Jason Sudeikis is reviving his small-time college football coach character (who hails back to a 2013 advertising campaign) for this show. Lasso is somehow coaching professional English soccer, and good luck to him. What’s even more important, though, is that our own Brian Grubb calls the series “almost unreasonably good,” despite the seeming odds against it.

An American Pickle (HBO Max) — Seth Rogen‘s dual roles have arrived, and the end product is both touching and hilarious to witness. Rogen plays a 1920s Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickle juice and is perfectly “brined” for 100 years, so suspend your disbelief and enjoy the surprising amount of nuance here. It’s both an interesting match-up and a truly inspired Jewish version of Encino Man.

A few more streaming options for this weekend:

Love in the Time of Corona (Freeform limited series also on Hulu, Sat & Sun) — This Covid-themed event might be a case of “too soon,” but regardless, this four-episode series (which will broadcast over two evenings) explores couples who are looking for love while social distancing. The shoots all took place post-lockdown, and the series appears to achieve higher production values than we’re seeing on Zoom platforms, if one can buckle down for the theme.