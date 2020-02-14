If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix series, Thursday) — Everyone’s favorite drug-lord-centered comfort food is back, and it’s lonely at the top for Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). Following the execution of Kiki Camerena (Michael Peña) last season, intrepid DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy and his righteous mustache) is out for justice and more. We know the story won’t have a happy ending, but watching this show is still a good time since characters are getting high on their owns supply, metaphorically
High Fidelity (Hulu series, Friday) — Zoe Kravitz is both star and producer in this reboot, long after John Cusack first starred in an adaptation of Nick Hornby’s beloved 1995 novel. Kravitz is fighting gentrification in Brooklyn as a young record store owner, and there are plenty of Top Five heartbreak stories and indie hits along the way.
Love Is Blind (Netflix series, Thursday) — If you need some true escapism this weekend with a Valentine’s Day vibe, then here’s a (probably reckless) series where people choose (and propose to) their future spouses before ever seeing them. How could this go wrong?
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix film, Wednesday) — After Netflix resurrected the romcom for a new generation, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is finding out that dating Peter (Noah Centineo) might not be all that. Actually, there’s intervention from a third party, and the trailer feels like it gives away the whole movie, so prepare for a broken heart.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Do VDay old school with the round-headed kid waiting by the mailbox for good news. Sally’s ongoing drama with Linus and Lucy’s Schroeder fixation might make you happy to stay single.
Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Senator Amy Klobuchar and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal are the interview guests while fill Katie Couric, Van Jones, and Bret Stephens out the roundtable.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Sunday, AMC 8:00 p.m.) — Jesse Pinkman’s back with cameos from beloved (and reviled) characters. Can he escape the moral implications of his past? You’ve probably seen this on Netflix, but it’s now on AMC.
Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kate’s torn between two sisters, and Beth’s debilitating headaches are causing headaches for all. What a strange story arc for a superhero show, but let’s roll with it.
Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 8:00 p.m.) — The gang lands at the Villa Diodati at Lake Geneva in 1816 on a fortuitous night: the one that inspired Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Things are gonna get spooky.
Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist (Sunday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Jane Levy’s leading this irresistible series where she can read her friends’ feelings in the most unexpected ways. Naturally, one of her pals is in love with her because, yeah, it’s that time of year.
Supergirl (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Winn’s greatest fear is of great concern for Supergirl while Alex is attempting to pin down ways to incriminate Lex, who’s got a secret employee.
The Outsider (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Holly’s carefully determined to help ornery Jack when she should probably, you know, be very afraid. Can Ralph arrive on the scene on time, and would that even matter? Holly > Ralph.
Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Two half-hour episodes see Jeff attempting to speak directly to the world’s children, and then realizing that he doesn’t have friends, so he finds one. There are magic spells also. Nice.
Homeland (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Yep, this show is somehow still on the air, but it’s the final season, so there you go. Carrie’s touching base with an old ally, Saul’s looking for hope, and Tasneem’s looking for advice.
Avenue 5 (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Everything continues to go wrong for Captain Ryan Clark in the exclusive cruiser where the solar system has somehow become a holiday destination.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Larry’s got a sketchy gift from Freddy Funkhouser, and he also offends one of Jeff’s A-list clients and causes trouble with Richard’s new lady. Business as usual!