Weekend Preview: Oh, Nothing. Just That Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Trial By Combat

#Game of Thrones
Entertainment Features
05.30.14 20 Comments

Game of Thrones (Sunday, HBO 9 p.m.) — TRIAL BY COMBAT. If Dan Weiss and David Benioff are to be believed, it’s going to be masterful.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — As there is no conflict with Game of Thrones, and you’ve been watching Mad Men anyway (right?), go ahead and give it a shot. I thought the pilot was seriously fun, and Lee Pace is terrific in it.

Enlisted (Fox, Sunday 7 p.m.) — Well, they finally moved it off of Friday nights. Unfortunately, it’s to Sunday nights in the summer, and it’s already been cancelled anyway. But whatever: There’s four more episodes left, so I’m gonna watch the crap out of them.

Silicon Valley (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. Season finale already? I’m not ready! I mean, I’ve liked it all along, but I’ve just now started to get really attached to the characters. Damnit.

Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I didn’t think my years’ long crush on Billie Piper could get any stronger. I WAS WRONG.

Orphan Black/In the Flesh (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.) — Why would they move In the Flesh back an hour? I hope that show is doing well in the UK, because I would hate for it to be cancelled. It’s one of the best shows no one is watching.

Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO, Saturday 8 p.m.) — Dave Grohl and Courtney Love make nice, and Nirvana reunites with Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, and Lorde serving as vocalists.

