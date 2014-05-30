Weekend Preview: Oh, Nothing. Just That Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Trial By Combat

Game of Thrones (Sunday, HBO 9 p.m.) — TRIAL BY COMBAT. If Dan Weiss and David Benioff are to be believed, it’s going to be masterful.
Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — As there is no conflict with Game of Thrones, and you’ve been watching Mad Men anyway (right?), go ahead and give it a shot. I thought the pilot was seriously fun, and Lee Pace is terrific in it.
Enlisted (Fox, Sunday 7 p.m.) — Well, they finally moved it off of Friday nights. Unfortunately, it’s to Sunday nights in the summer, and it’s already been cancelled anyway. But whatever: There’s four more episodes left, so I’m gonna watch the crap out of them.
Silicon Valley (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. Season finale already? I’m not ready! I mean, I’ve liked it all along, but I’ve just now started to get really attached to the characters. Damnit.
Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I didn’t think my years’ long crush on Billie Piper could get any stronger. I WAS WRONG.
Orphan Black/In the Flesh (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.) — Why would they move In the Flesh back an hour? I hope that show is doing well in the UK, because I would hate for it to be cancelled. It’s one of the best shows no one is watching.
Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO, Saturday 8 p.m.) — Dave Grohl and Courtney Love make nice, and Nirvana reunites with Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, and Lorde serving as vocalists.
I, on the other hand was neutral to negative on Billie Piper until she turned up on Penny Dreadful like a burst of raw joy.
Does this help turn you back to negative? [www.youtube.com]
Well, mostly this makes me glad her acting career took off, leading her to give up on the singing thing.
Oh, and also possibly gives me a mini-stroke.
TRIAL BATTLE – GET HYPE
WHAT IS CLEGANEBOWL
I didn’t think my years’ long crush on Billie Piper could get any stronger. I WAS WRONG.
Seeing her cough blood on a dude’s face during intercourse really does it for you, huh?
If you are going to do the Steampunk fetish, do it all the way or not at all.
TRIAL BATTLE. ITS ABOUT TO GO DOWN
Fight fight fight!!!! Oh man you just know it’s gonna be awesome.
Vegas Odds released: The Mountain comes in as a heavy favorite -500 vs The Red Viper, a very live underdog at +250
“Never tell me the odds.” -Robert Strong
I was concerned that Tyrion might be in jeopardy, but after finding out how important a character Oberyn may be, plus the background, I am beginning to wonder if The Mountain is going to be a squash for him to set him up as a big player in the long run. A long, violent fight is also a possibility, but I’m just not sure I see him losing at this point.
Also I can’t wait to catch up on other shit so I can binge watch Silicon Valley.
with regards to ‘In the Flesh’: If it’s on American TV, then it’s doing well over here.
Undoubtedly some people are going to be underwhelmed by GoT Sunday. Then again, it’s kinda been an underwhelming sorta season overall…
Are we watching the same show?
This new Mountain is not tall enough (10 cm shorter than #1 and #2 Mountain (fuck your inches)) and vicious looking, sure he’s pure muscle but is it possible for the world’s most popular TV show that they couldn’t find some really huge guy just to say a few lines in English and wave a sword? The height difference is supposed to be the most important in this battle, although this Viper dude seems like a short guy.
Me thinks what Bron said about fighting the Mountain is going to prove true. Sucks. I like me some Red Viper–no homo but homo doh
Michelle Forbes is joining Orphan Black. Because I deserve something for having to watch two seasons of The Killing.
nice. Still have an Ensign Ro crush on that angry, brittle, o-so-sultry lady.
STOP TRYING TO MAKE ENLISTED HAPPEN, UPROXX.
ITS OVER.