Perry Mason (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — HBO’s launching their gritty reimagining of the 1950s Raymond Burr lawyer series with Matthew Rhys in the title role. Brian Grubb’s got good and bad news about how this all turned out. In the pilot episode, the Los Angeles-based private investigator’s on the case of a kidnapping for ransom.

NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC & BBC America 10:00 p.m.) — Zachary Quinto’s back as psychic vampire Charlie Manx, who’s dead.. or is he? Poor Vic McQueen can’t catch a break in the continuing adaptation of Joe Hill’s supernatural horror novel. Fortunately, the horror this season is more personal and convincing, so welcome back to Christmasland.

7500 (Amazon Prime movie) — Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s choosy with his project these days (read our interview with him), so he must have seen something special here. JGL plays a co-pilot whose cockpit is overrun by terrorists in this tense, taut thriller.

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu Series) — Padma Lakshmi’s new show rises above the genre with true depth as she takes a journey across the U.S. to explore the cuisine and traditions of immigrants in the U.S. The season, which arrived in full already, includes a Juneteenth-focused episode titled, “The Gullah Way.”

Disclosure: Season 2 (Netflix documentary film) — In celebration of Pride Month, here’s an eye-opening glimpse at transgender depictions in Hollywood. Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, MJ Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono will all appear onscreen to provide a look back at projects like Dog Day Afternoon, The Crying Game, and Boys Don’t Cry, as well as some titles that you may not expect to see revisited. The group’s hope is to reframe iconic scenes and characters and dig into how accurately TV and movies have reflected the reality of trans lives.

Love, Victor (Hulu Series) — As a spinoff from the Love, Simon movie, this show focuses on a high school student who reaches out to Simon when challenges at home and struggles with sexual orientation become too much to bear alone.

The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Ryan Murphy just doesn’t stop with his many TV projects, including this satiric comedy that’s now focused on grown-up trash-tossing during political races. This season, Judith Light and Bette Midler are battling with Gwyneth Paltrow stepping in to dramatize her the political aspirations of her son, Payton. However, he’d like to raise above all that petty nonsense, and good luck, kid.