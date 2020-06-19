If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Perry Mason (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — HBO’s launching their gritty reimagining of the 1950s Raymond Burr lawyer series with Matthew Rhys in the title role. Brian Grubb’s got good and bad news about how this all turned out. In the pilot episode, the Los Angeles-based private investigator’s on the case of a kidnapping for ransom.
NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC & BBC America 10:00 p.m.) — Zachary Quinto’s back as psychic vampire Charlie Manx, who’s dead.. or is he? Poor Vic McQueen can’t catch a break in the continuing adaptation of Joe Hill’s supernatural horror novel. Fortunately, the horror this season is more personal and convincing, so welcome back to Christmasland.
7500 (Amazon Prime movie) — Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s choosy with his project these days (read our interview with him), so he must have seen something special here. JGL plays a co-pilot whose cockpit is overrun by terrorists in this tense, taut thriller.
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu Series) — Padma Lakshmi’s new show rises above the genre with true depth as she takes a journey across the U.S. to explore the cuisine and traditions of immigrants in the U.S. The season, which arrived in full already, includes a Juneteenth-focused episode titled, “The Gullah Way.”
Disclosure: Season 2 (Netflix documentary film) — In celebration of Pride Month, here’s an eye-opening glimpse at transgender depictions in Hollywood. Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, MJ Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono will all appear onscreen to provide a look back at projects like Dog Day Afternoon, The Crying Game, and Boys Don’t Cry, as well as some titles that you may not expect to see revisited. The group’s hope is to reframe iconic scenes and characters and dig into how accurately TV and movies have reflected the reality of trans lives.
Love, Victor (Hulu Series) — As a spinoff from the Love, Simon movie, this show focuses on a high school student who reaches out to Simon when challenges at home and struggles with sexual orientation become too much to bear alone.
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Ryan Murphy just doesn’t stop with his many TV projects, including this satiric comedy that’s now focused on grown-up trash-tossing during political races. This season, Judith Light and Bette Midler are battling with Gwyneth Paltrow stepping in to dramatize her the political aspirations of her son, Payton. However, he’d like to raise above all that petty nonsense, and good luck, kid.
The Order: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The lines between good and evil continue to blur as magicians, cults, and demons interface in the strangest of ways. The Knights are struggling to keep their memories intact, and the powers that be just aren’t having it. Why? Well, retribution is at hand, and everyone’s skipping class at school.
A Whisker Away (Netflix film) — This animated film follows Miyo Sasaki, a bright girl with a surplus of energy, who’s in love with a classmate. She… somehow transforms into a cat in an attempt to win him over? It sounds odd, but it’s gotta be better than Cats.
Lost Bullet (Netflix film) — This action movie follows a whiz mechanic who gets involved in a disastrous heist and faces prison time. Nine months later, he’s successfully satisfied the law, but then he gets wrapped up in murder accusations. No rest for the heist-ers!
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Sherman’s Showcase (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — The second season kicks off with a Black History Month Spectacular (arguably overdue from February but timely for Juneteenth) to shine a light on Black icons.
The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Season 3 begins with a life-altering wedding while Ronnie’s struggling, Jake deals with an unexpected visit, and Emmett’s struggling with his work-life balance.
Snowpiercer (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — An engineering emergency on the train could make the whole thing go down, but Layton’s still busy laying track for revolution.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Everyone’s singing this week as Molly and Tiago go dancing, and Tiago and Lewis make tough choices.
I May Destroy You (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Michaela Coel’s newest series takes a week off, but next week, check back for more of her fiery and fearless exploration of sexual consent.