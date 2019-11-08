Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Season 10 proves that the show can go on without Fiona, and the premiere introduces a whole new array of Gallagher grifting techniques. Amid all the ongoing shenanigans, Lip’s about to become a father, and Mickey Malkovich is back on the scene.

The End Of The F***ing World: Season 2 (Friday, Netflix series) — Bonnie and Clyde must deal with their sh*t as the characters, who are inspired by Charles Forsman’s award-winning comic book series return to sort out the fallout from the last season.

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Tuesday, Netflix special) — The Late Night host leaves his desk for his Netflix comedy-special debut, which sees him focus largely upon family, fatherhood, and a disastrous decision to vacation in Paris with a love interest.

Green Eggs And Ham (Friday, Netflix series) — This animated series bases itself upon the Dr. Seuss book and follows a road trip that hopes to save an endangered animal from zoo life. Along the way, that gross dish + friendship just won’t die, thank goodness.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Friday, ABC, Disney, and Freeform 8:00 p.m.) — This special episode previews the first episode of the Disney+ series, set to arrive with the streaming service’s launch on November 12.

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Harry’s trying something different to find Macy than Mel and Maggie’s tactics, all while Abigael’s trying to help Harry find his dark side. Circular!

Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Blake gives Adam some unexpected attention while Sammy’s maneuvering ahead of his grand opening, and Dominique has an agenda.