Weekend Preview: Give Amy Adams An Emmy Already

Sharp Objects (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Is there an actress more underrated than Amy Adams? She consistently turns in awards-caliber performances, bringing a naturality and empathy to every single one of them. My heart will never recover from her work in Arrival, to be honest. She makes the jump to prestige TV with Sharp Objects, a harrowing journey into a traumatic childhood as she investigates the disappearance of two young girls. Just give her the Emmy. For real.

12 Monkeys (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m./10:04 p.m.) — It’s the beginning of the end for the crew as everything comes together while the fate of mankind hangs in the balance.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Stuff gets REAL for Shelby when’s she’s reunited with someone from her past. Not everyone will make it out alive, so light a prayer candle for your faves now.

Just Another Immigrant (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m. /9:30 p.m.) — Romesh is willing to try even the craziest publicity stunts as ticket sales at the Greek lag to woeful numbers.

The Great British Baking Show (Friday, PBS 9:00 p.m.) — Our remaining bakers have quite a task ahead of them in the technical challenge with the créme caramel. Expect more than a few soggy bottoms.

Me, Myself, & I (Saturday, CBS 8:00 p.m./8:30 p.m.) — Midlife Alex accidentally makes friends with the man who ruined his marriage and deals with a financial crisis. Young Alex deals with a crush and a night spent home alone. Older Alex has to face off against a business rival and revisits his family home.

Living Biblically (Saturday, CBS 9:00 p.m./9:30 p.m.) — Chip visits a Baptist church to get another side of religion and struggles with Leslie over who will stay home with their new baby.

Power (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — The death of Raina throws everyone into disarray while Dre tries to maintain order within his business.

Claws (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — Despite the concerns of the crew, Desna gets closer to Zlata and Dr. Ruval.

Pose (Sunday, FX 9:00 p.m.) — Pray Tell plans a masquerade for the AIDS ward of a local hospital.

The Affair (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Cole’s relationship with Alison jeopardizes his marriage because no one ever learns anything on this show.

Ghosted (Sunday, Fox 9:30 p.m.) — Leroy and Max investigate a potential UFO while Captain Lafrey seeks answers regarding who is targeting the Bureau Underground.

I’m Dying Up Here (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Ralph and Andrew get some terrible news, but it might not be all bad.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — While Jesse works off his debt, Tulip and Cassidy risk it all to escape from Angelville another way.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — With the vote of no confidence rapidly approaching, Roman and Kendall work to flip some board members’ votes.