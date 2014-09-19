Weekend TV Preview: The Return Of Television’s Best Wife

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network, Friday 9:30 p.m.) — Tonight, Guy Fieri goes “to a neighborhood joint in Boston known for Southern fare like chicken and waffles and Tater Tots.” OK. No. I love Boston, but where Fieri is going tonight is The Lower Depths, where you can get Tater Tot platters with bacon, Aioli, caramelized onions, etc. In the South, we have only ONE kind of tater tot. It’s called Ore-Ida, and it’s all right-a!
Z Nation (SyFy, Friday 10 p.m.) — The only thing I know about Z-Nation so far is that they don’t like it when you compare it to The Walking Dead.
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Last weekend’s episode, “Listen,” was the best Doctor Who episode since … I don’t know when. A long time. I’d just about given up on the Capaldi era, too.
Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — I’m so stoked that I don’t care about the Sunday Night Football game this weekend (Panthers vs. Steelers), so I can focus all of my attention on the return of The Good Wife. Quick: Is Julianna Margulies older or younger than Wilford Brimley in Cocoon (it’s closer than you think).
Madam Secretary (CBS, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Tea Leoni basically plays Hilary Clinton in CBS’s play to make a very intriguing 40-something power woman TV block.
The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — Best show on TV right now, and Andre Holland is the best unknown actor on TV right now.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Were you wondering why Lucky Luciano suddenly has a droopy eye this season? Here’s your answer. Oh, and sh*t is going down this weekend.
I hereby promise to start watching The Knick. At some point. I hereby promise myself that I will do my best to avoid, and never watch Z Nation.
The Knick is the tits.
I need to get caught up on Boardwalk Empire. It’s never at the top of my DVR list but I love the show.
You forgot The Stain again, asshole.
That sounds like a show about a teenage who has a premature ejaculation problem.
Maybe they don’t include The Strain because it’s awful.
Did you watch more than the first two episodes? Every that said it was awful didn’t give a chance. They watched the first two eps and bailed. If they’re going to name shit like Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, and heart Attacks then The Strain should be mentioned as well.
@Fresnel +1. It’s like you were inside my mind
@Fresnel Much truth.
Sorry for butchering grammar in my post…
I hope we get another time consuming flashback with Nucky this week!! Sometimes the main story starts getting overwhelmingly exciting, so it’s good to slam on the breaks three times every episode.
I was about to watch last week’s episode last night. Then someone told me there were more childhood flashbacks. Boardwalk might be about dead to me, The Knick keeps my history drama stiffie going.
After weeks, I have finally made it to Season 5 of The Good Wife. Currently watching episode 13. Hitting The Fan was so awesome, a long wait, but worth it. I will be ready for Sunday.
The Knick is good but easy on the hyperbole throttle there, Dustin.
It’s the internet. The hyperbole throttle has been jammed since 2001.
It’s Dustin. Hyperbole is his middle name.
You almost gave up on the Capaldi era? Didn’t his run as the Doctor, like, just begin a few weeks ago? Don’t get me wrong, I think Doctor Who is stupid crap for retards, but that seems like a pretty quick judgment
@Surly Thor: Touché.
Your face is stupid crap for retards. But yeah. Capaldi hasn’t had that big Doctor moment yet. He got close to it last week when he told Clara to shut up and get in the TARDIS.
I feel sorry for Capaldi – he’s brilliant but he’s been lumped with some shite scripts so far.
I’m so ready for shit to go down on Boardwalk. I must be the only person thats still really pumped for the final season.
Is the Knick really that good??
I don’t know about everyone else, but I’ve been really enjoying this season of Doctor Who. Capaldi has been great. I just hope they stay away from the fucking Victorian Trio for a while. They don’t fit in with the tone of this season.
They need their own show. Even if it’s just ten episodes of Strax’s days off in bar brawls.
I’d watch it.
Utopia is super fun!
Seriously man, stop pretending The Strain isn’t happening. I don’t give a shit if you wanna bash it or just say you don’t watch it, but it’s one of the most divisive shows on tv right now so stop sweeping it under the goddamn rug!!
Been meaning to catch up on The Good Wife, but 100+ episodes of a show that isn’t on Netflix presents binging difficulties.
It is long past time Moffat handed it off to someone else. He doesn’t even try to make sense anymore.
How do you not even mention Outlander anymore for weekend previews?
Erm, he’s a dude?